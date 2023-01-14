PINEY GREEN — For at least a day, the Croatan girls basketball team had more conference wins than any other 3A Coastal team.
The Cougars defeated White Oak 30-26 on the road Thursday to improve to 3-0 in the conference. That followed a 30-20 home victory over Dixon on Tuesday. Going into the White Oak game, Croatan was tied for first with Swansboro (2-0), which didn’t play its second game of the week until Friday at West Carteret.
Offense continued to be a struggle for Croatan (7-8 overall) as it barely squeaked by a 0-12 White Oak team. The Cougars are averaging 36 points per game this season and have only scored more than 30 eight times.
They led 13-10 at halftime, but the Vikings forced an 18-all tie going into the fourth quarter, where the Cougars nearly blew their opportunity at the foul line.
The team shot 2-for-12 there in the final period and finished 5-for-21 overall. The Cougars are shooting 49 percent from the charity stripe this season, the second-highest rate in the conference.
Croatan’s starting freshmen led the way in the scoring column. Landry Clifton scored nine points, and Neely McMannen finished with seven. Senior Ginger Hayden scored five.
White Oak’s top scorer was Za’Nasia Farrior with a game-high 11 points. The Vikings finished 4-for-13 from the free-throw line.
The Cougars’ defense came out of the gates hungry for stops against Dixon, holding the Bulldogs to zero points in the first quarter and just six by halftime.
Croatan kept its own scoring low but balanced, getting eight points from Hayden, six from Madi Rogers and five apiece from Clifton and McMannen.
At the foul line, the Cougars finished 8-for-14. They were sent there seven times in the final period and converted four. Dixon went 4-for-7 at the charity stripe.
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Mykenzie Langston with 11 points.
Croatan will get to enjoy its undefeated record in the conference for a week. Its next contest is at home against Richlands (7-6 overall) on Friday, Jan. 20.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan................................ 5 8 5 12 - 30
White Oak............................ 2 8 8 8 - 26
CROATAN (30) – Clifton 9, McMannen 7, Hayden 5, Chapman 3, Wilson 3, Parmley 2, Rogers 1.
WHITE OAK (26) – Farrior 11, Avila 7, Rawls 5, Leonard 2, Hicks 1.
-------------------------
Dixon...................................... 0 6 7 7 - 20
Croatan................................... 8 5 9 8 -3 0
DIXON (20) – Langston 11, Tomlinson 3, Beckett 2, O’Brien 2, Parker 2.
CROATAN (30) – Hayden 8, Rogers 6, Clifton 5, McMannen 5, Wilson 4, Parmley 2.
