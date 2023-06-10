MOREHEAD CITY — The sixth annual Tri for Fun Multi-Sport Youth Event gave young athletes of all shapes and sizes a chance to compete Saturday, June 3 at the Sports Center in Morehead City.
A total of 75 kids ranging from 5-15 years of age turned out for the event, swimming in the gym’s Olympic outdoor pool and running and biking their way around the facility and the surrounding Mandy Farms neighborhood in age-specific divisions.
The 5-8 age division participants swam 50 yards, biked .70 miles and ran half a mile, the 9-11 age group swam 100 yards, biked 1.3 miles and ran .70 miles, and the 12-15 age group swam 200 yards, biked 4.10 miles and ran 1.35 miles.
Age distances are based on recommendations by USA Triathlon.
“It all went well,” event director Josh Stoufflet said. “Each year we get a little better, understanding more how to organize the course and the parents so they can watch their kids.”
The Tri for Fun event has always focused on empowering children of all abilities to have fun, learn new skills and gain confidence while being active.
“It’s really cool to see kids put themselves in an event that they may not be quite comfortable with and work their way through it,” Stoufflet said. “You see them get better at the events and gain confidence.”
The top finisher in the 12-15 age division was Layla Holland, 13, of Swansboro. She led the female division with a time of 28:04.20. Mia Adame, 13, of Linden placed second in 33:14.80, and Natalie Chapman, 12, of Morehead City finished third in 33:51.80.
In the 12-15 male division, Michael Adame, 12, of Linden won with a time of 29:23.70. Sullivan Holland, 12, of Swansboro placed a few seconds behind him in second with a 29:48.50 clocking, while Blake Shirley, 15, of Morehead City placed third in 35:38.10.
Poole Lawrence, 11, of Morehead City was the top finisher in the 9-11 division and winner of the male division with a 15:33.80 clocking. Jackson Horney, 10, of New Bern, placed second in 16:09.40, and Dylan Hart, 11, of Wake Forest, was third in 17:05.10.
The top female finisher for the division was Raegan Belokur, 9, of Beaufort with a time of 17:19.50. Lily Lopez, 10, of Emerald was second with a 17:29.70 clocking, and Tessa Bacheler, 11, of Morehead City placed third in 18:54.
Addison Belokur, 7, of Beaufort was the fastest finisher in the 5-8 group, leading the female division with a time of 10:33.70. Olivia Lechene, 8, of Cape Carteret finished in second with a time of 11:31.60, and Olivia Ricketts, 7, of Morehead City placed third in 12:57.40.
In the male 5-8 age division, Warren Horney, 8, of New Bern was fastest with an 11:35.40 clocking, Mason Lupton, 8, of Morehead City placed second in 11:49.10, and Alfred Ward, 7, of Pine Knoll Shores was third with a time of 12:13.90.
