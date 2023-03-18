BEAUFORT — West Carteret completed its sweep over the East Carteret baseball team on Thursday with a 9-5 victory in Beaufort.
The Patriots (2-3), whose only two wins this season have come against the Mariners (3-2), led 2-0 in the first inning and never let go, out-hitting the home team 10-6 and taking advantage of five East errors.
Josh Mason, Landon Millis, Blaine Norris and Jackson Sproul each had two hits for West in the win.
In the opening frame, Mason led off with a single and stole second before scoring on a long single from Sproul. Norris, who had walked to reach base, scored on a wild pitch.
Norris scored again on a line-drive double from Sproul in the top of the third inning, the only extra-base hit for the Patriots on the night. Norris scored three runs in the game and drove in two more.
Millis and Mason also finished with two stolen bases apiece.
East’s Eli Jenkins finished 3-for-4 to lead his team at the plate. His pop fly single to right field in the second inning scored Rylan Bates, and his grounder in the sixth drove in Bodie Goodwin. He scored his lone run in the fifth off a Tanner Goodwin single.
Brody Nelson hit 2-for-2 and drove in an Alex Doans run in the third inning. Jacob Nelson and Doans stole two bags apiece.
Both teams turned to a pair of pitchers in the game. West started Ryland Howell, who got the win and finished with a 4.85 ERA over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out nine batters and walked six while giving up three hits and three earned runs.’
Cameron Pay relieved him in the fifth inning and posted a 0.00 ERA over 2 2/3 innings with one hit and no earned runs allowed. He tallied five strikeouts and four walks.
Tanner Goodwin started the night on the mound for East and took the loss, finishing with a 3.50 ERA over four innings with five strikeouts and no walks.
Doans took over in the fifth inning and finished with one strikeout and two walks with four hits and four earned runs allowed.
East will host Croatan (1-6) on Monday, while West is slated to visit J.H. Rose (8-0) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
West Carteret............202 032 0 - 9 10 2
East Carteret..............011 021 0 - 5 6 5
WP – Howell
LP – Goodwin
West Carteret leading hitters: Mason 2-4, 2 runs; Millis 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Norris 2-3, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Sproul 2-4 (2B), 3 RBIs; Bayer 1-4, RBI; Gray 1-4.
East Carteret leading hitters: Jenkins 3-4 (3B), 2 RBIs, run; Nelson 2-2, RBI; Goodwin 1-1, RBI.
