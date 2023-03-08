The state championships will bring an end to the high school basketball season this weekend, so now seems as good of a time as any to look ahead to the next county season.
Three of the six teams won league championships, and next year could be just as successful.
EAST CARTERET
We’ll start with the Mariners after both teams captured 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference titles.
The boys went 20-7 overall and 9-1 in the league while advancing to the third round of the 2A state playoffs.
The girls went 22-3 overall and 10-0 in the league.
The boys lose Jacob Nelson, who led the team in rebounding (7.4), tied for second in steals (2.7) and ranked third in both scoring (10.0) and assists (2.0).
Shamel Baker and Charles Matheka had outstanding junior years and if they improve as much over this next offseason as they have over the past two then look out for their senior campaigns.
Baker averaged 24.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.6 steals while Matheka averaged 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 steals.
East will look to receive significant contributions from Jayedon Watson and Sean Walker.
Watson averaged 5.4 points in his last seven games after averaging 2.8 up to that point in his sophomore season. Walker also averaged 5.4 points in his last eight games after putting up 3.1 up to that point in his junior season.
The girls lose Sydney Roberson, who led the team in steals (3.8) while ranking second in scoring (12.2), rebounding (6.1), and assists (3.0).
The Mariners also lose Hailey Grady, who ranked third on the team in scoring (7.7), as well as rotation players Jamaya Shelton and Camdyn Ensminger.
Tanzania Locklear will return for what is expected to be a huge senior year.
She averaged 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.3 steals.
Kenliana Dixon will also come back after averaging 6.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.6 steals.
Junior Sarah Walker and freshman Estella Lewis will be counted on to step in the shoes of the seniors.
WEST CARTERET
The girls made a late push to share the 3A Coastal Conference crown with Swansboro with both posting 7-3 league marks.
The Patriots ended up 12-12 overall.
A team built on depth, balance and defense will bring back every member of its rotation except for Maura Huber, who ranked second on the team in rebounding (6.2).
The team’s top seven scorers will return in the form of Teiona Frazier (11.2), Skyler Setzer (7.7), Sam Huber (6.4), Ella Graham (5.1), Ella Holmes (3.9), Mia Snyder (2.4) and Chianne Jones (1.8).
Graham led the team in rebounding (7.5) and blocks (1.2) while Sam Huber led the team in assists (2.7) and steals (6.4) in their sophomore seasons.
Setzer, who ranked second in scoring, assists (2.3) and steals (3.5), was also a sophomore.
Holmes, who added 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game, was a freshman.
The boys tied for second in the Coastal Conference with a 7-3 mark and went 18-8 overall.
The Patriots lose a ton of talent with eight of the top nine scorers graduating this spring.
The team loses its top rebounder in Worth Stack (8.2), top assist man in Dylan McBride (4.6) and blocks leader in Jaxon Whitaker (1.5).
Stack was second on the team in scoring at 11.2 points per game followed by McBride at 11.0 and Whitaker at 8.5.
Cason Collins, who was fourth on the team in rebounding (4.1), and Xavier Jones, who was third on the team in steals (0.9), also graduate.
Jaylen Hewitt will return after an outstanding sophomore season that saw him lead the team in scoring (12.8) and rank second in rebounding (6.8).
West will benefit from a fine-tuned JV team that went 19-2 overall and 10-0 in conference play.
CROATAN
The girls surprised some folks by finishing just one game back of the 3A Coastal Conference leaders with a 6-4 league mark.
They went 11-14 overall.
The Cougars were a team of young and old with three freshmen and five seniors in the rotation.
The team loses Ginger Hadyen, who led the team in four categories, including scoring (8.4), rebounding (7.3), steals (2.7) and blocks (1.4).
Kate Wilson was fourth on the team in scoring with 5.4 points per game and Madi Rogers was fifth with 3.2 in their senior seasons.
Kate Wilson was second in assists at 1.4 and Kaelyn Parmley was third in steals at 1.4 in their senior seasons.
Neely McMannen led the team in assists (1.8), tied for the lead in steals (2.7) and was second in scoring (7.0) in her freshman campaign.
Landry Clifton also had a solid freshman season, ranking third in scoring (5.4) and third in rebounding (2.3).
Fellow freshman Hannah Buchan also got on the court plenty.
Broad Creek Middle School has gone undefeated for two consecutive seasons and will send another good group of freshmen to the varsity next year.
The boys started strong, going 9-3 in nonconference play before going 2-8 in the Coastal Conference and then falling in the first round of the league tournament and the state playoffs to finish 11-13 overall.
On the plus side, the team will bring back most of the roster, losing just one senior in Jadon Davidson, who averaged 4.4 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals.
Trey Jones and Jaden Hilliard led the way as sophomores with Jones averaging 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.7 steals, and Hilliard averaging 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 steals.
Juniors Luke Green, Holden Martin, Max Cardona, Seth Boyette and Matthew Woody were also members of the rotation.
Green led the team in rebounding (7.0) and blocks (1.6) while Woody was second in blocks (1.3).
Green was third in scoring at 9.4 points per game followed by Martin at 7.7 and Cardona at 4.5.
The Broad Creek Middle School team will supply some more talent next year after going undefeated this season.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
