MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team left the gym Tuesday with its largest win of the season.
The Patriots dismantled Richlands 71-25 at home to improve to 16-3 overall and 5-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference. The 46-point victory eclipsed the old watermark, a 73-31 win over Pamlico County on Nov. 23.
The team has carved out a spot atop the conference so far this season. It only holds a half-game lead over White Oak, but it beat the Vikings 76-45 on Monday. It also defeated Swansboro 60-43 last week, taking care of the other top team in the league. After five games, the Patriots are outscoring league opponents by an average of 74-39.
Against Richlands (8-9 overall, 1-3 conference), the lead came quickly with West up 23-4 at the end of the first quarter. Coaches sent in backups early in the quarter and then emptied the bench in the second period. Eleven Patriots made the score sheet, led by 22 points from Jaxon Ellingsworth.
The senior forward recorded his 11th double of the season with 11 rebounds to go with four blocks. He sank two three-pointers in the game, part of a 13-point third quarter. The Patriots sank eight threes total, compared to three for Richlands.
Dylan McBride came close to his season high with 16 points to bolster the final. He also swiped four steals. Cason Collins scored nine, and Worth Stack had eight points and six rebounds.
Although the game was largely noncompetitive, West athletic director Michael Turner kept the crowd entertained with a T-shirt cannon during timeouts and in between quarters.
West will get another crack to prove its conference edge Friday when it travels to White Oak (13-4 overall, 3-1 conference).
In the game on Monday, Ellingsworth again led the way with 19 points. Shane Graves scored 12, McBride 11 and Stack nine.
Richlands will host Swansboro on Thursday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Richlands............................ 4 11 4 6 - 25
West Carteret................... 23 11 23 14 - 71
RICHLANDS (25) – Williams 7, Hoster 6, Padgett 4, Walters 4, Coffin 2, Higgins 2.
WEST CARTERET (71) – Ellingsworth 22, McBride 16, Collins 9, Stack 8, A. Cummings 5, Starling 5, Montford 3, R. Cummings 2, Graves 2, Jones 2, Whitaker 2.
