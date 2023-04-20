MOREHEAD CITY — Three West Carteret wrestlers were recently recognized by The Takedown Report for their strong seasons this winter.
The Patriots’ Joshua Knipe, Kenley Riley and Dylan Shirley received plaques from the wrestling rankings organization in honor of being some of the best grapplers in eastern North Carolina during the 2022-2023 season.
Knipe, who finished his season 61-2 overall, didn’t lose a match until the state championship tournament, where he finished fifth overall at 195 pounds. In his final match, he won by 6-0 decision over Hunter Miller of West Rowan.
The senior captured a 3A east regional crown with a 4-1 decision over Justin Bullock of Fike and did likewise at the 3A Coastal Conference tournament with a pin over A.J. Pile of Croatan.
His tournament titles included victories at Chapel Hill’s Tiger Classic, Croatan’s Beast of the East and West’s Beach Brawl.
Riley finished third in the 152-pound bracket at the State Women’s Invitational championship and finished 24-3 overall for the season. She won her final match of the season, a 4-3 decision over Taylor Williams of East Forsyth.
Riley won a 3A east regional crown with a 9-5 decision over Natalie Titus of Havelock and a 3A Coastal Conference tournament title with a 7-0 decision over Swansboro’s Reilynn Swift.
The junior also captured first-place finishes at Swansboro’s Girls Holiday Classic, the Women’s Tiger Classic and Dixon’s Homer Springs Bulldog Girls Invitational, and second-place finishes at the WRAL-High School OT Girls Invitational and New Bern’s Swiss Bear Girls Classic.
Shirley had the best finish for West at the state championship tournament, placing fourth at 132 pounds while posting a 46-11 overall record.
The sophomore placed second at the regional tournament, losing by a 5-1 decision to West Brunswick’s Luke Connick, but he won a title at the conference tournament with a pin of Swansboro’s Aiden Russell.
He also placed first at the Beach Brawl and third at the Beast of the East.
