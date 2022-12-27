CHAPEL HILL — The Tiger Holiday Classic is a competition where sometimes even the best grapplers get declawed.
Not so for West Carteret’s Joshua Knipe, who is still undefeated at 31-0 after winning the 195-pound bracket at the Chapel Hill wrestling tournament on Friday.
Knipe, who also won at 195 pounds last season, is just the third-ever Patriot to capture gold at the Tiger and the school’s first two-time winner since Will Newbern did it in 2015 and 2016.
West placed 15th overall as a team with 67 points. Croatan also competed and placed 17th with 63.5. points.
Knipe was the county’s only champion from the event, but his teammate Skyler Oxford placed second at 126 pounds, and two Croatan grapplers – Daschle Egan and A.J. Pile – placed sixth in their weight divisions.
Knipe wrestled three tough competitors in his bracket after enjoying a bye in the first round. In the finals, he won by 6-3 decision over Acoya Isley (16-2) of Orange.
The senior reached the finals with a 4:44 pin of South View’s Maynor Ramos (24-4). In the second round, he won by a 10-0 major decision over John Lantigua (19-8) of Watauga.
Oxford (26-5) also reached the first-place match of his bracket but lost by 15-0 technical fall to undefeated Liam Hickey (19-0) of Cardinal Gibbons.
Oxford reached the finals with a 4:31 pin of Union Pines’ Jayden Crawford (15-4) after he won by 9-2 decision over Tyler Klemmer (22-8) of New Bern in the quarterfinals. After a bye in the first round, he pinned Ryder Sullivan (18-10) of Watauga in 3:46.
Croatan’s Egan (18-7) had to wrestle a whopping seven matches en route to his fifth-place match at 120 pounds. He was knocked out of the third-place match with a 2:43 pin by Topsail’s Robert Tellez (23-6).
In the fifth-place match, Egan was pinned in 2:09 by Elias Kim (13-5) of Colgan. His most impressive win of the day was a 10-3 decision over Green Hope’s Hutson Catullo (24-8) in the second round.
Pile (17-7) missed out on the third-place match when he was pinned in 2:13 by South View’s Maynor Ramos (24-4), and in the fifth-place match, he was pinned in 3:28 by Dantrell Williams (24-5) of Union Pines.
Pile’s best win of the tournament was an 11-4 win by decision over Person’s Victor Rodriguez (14-6).
