HAVELOCK — Croatan started the football season with a 42-0 loss at Havelock on Friday night.
The Cougars (0-1) will play their home opener next Friday against Pamlico (0-1), while the Rams (1-0) travel to West Carteret (1-0).
The Patriots won their season opener 27-10 at West Craven (0-1) on Friday. The Hurricanes began their season with a 40-14 home loss to Washington (1-0).
