RICHLANDS — The East Carteret boys basketball team started slow Tuesday but used a second-quarter explosion to ease past Richlands 71-58.
The Mariners stayed unbeaten on the season, improving to 7-0.
Six players scored in a second period that saw the visitors outscore the Wildcats 27-7. East hit four three-pointers in the frame, and after leading by just three after the first quarter, took a comfortable 44-21 advantage into halftime.
Bennie Brooks scored nine points in the quarter, including 6-of-6 from the foul line, and finished with a game-high 20 points.
Henry Tillett hit two treys in the quarter and ended the night with 11. Charles Matheka had four in the frame, followed by Josef Lawrence and Thomas Wallace with three apiece and Shamel Baker with two.
Lawrence scored 13 points in the game thanks to three treys, followed by Baker with 12, Jacob Nelson eight, Matheka four and Wallace three.
The Mariners led by 29 going into the fourth period before subbing freely down the stretch. They have taken each of their seven games by double digits and won by an average of 24 points.
The 13-point spread over winless Richlands (0-6) was the smallest of the season.
Trey Jones led the Wildcats with 15 points, followed by Jaden Jenkins with 14 and Nathan Padgett 12.
The Mariners will travel to Southwest Onslow (1-6) on Thursday and to Dixon (3-4) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret......................... 17 27 21 6 - 71
Richlands.............................. 14 7 15 22 - 58
EAST CARTERET (71) – Brooks 20, Lawrence 13, Baker 12, Tillett 11, Nelson 8, Matheka 4, Wallace 3.
RICHLANDS (58) – Jones 15, Jenkins 14, Padgett 12, Davis 7, Murphy 4, Bowman 2, Gooding 2, Green 2.
