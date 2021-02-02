HAVELOCK — The West Carteret girls basketball team evened its record to 2-2 on Saturday with a 50-28 win over Havelock.
The Patriots began the season with back-to-back losses to the top two teams in the 3A Coastal Conference in Jacksonville (2-0) and Swansboro (5-0). They then beat Northside-Jacksonville (0-5) and Havelock (2-4).
Cayman Montgomery led West with 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
Caroline Beaver had nine points, three rebounds and two assists, while Jayden Lupton went for eight points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Caroline Baylis added six points and seven rebounds, while Sydney Roberson put up six points, three rebounds, four assists, eight steals and two blocks.
Shania Hurd led Havelock with a game-high 14 points and three rebounds.
The Patriots will next travel Friday to White Oak (2-2).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret......................... 8 14 16 12 - 50
Jacksonville............................ 6 9 5 8 - 28
WEST CARTERET (50) – Montgomery 12, Beaver 9, Lupton 8, Baylis 6, Roberson 6, Fitzpatrick 4, Huber 2, Hester 2, McCoury 1.
HAVELOCK (28) – Hurd 14, Matthews 4, Bonner 4, Stevens 3, Cypress 2, Webster 1.
