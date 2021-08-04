MOREHEAD CITY — If you ask the locals in Húsafell, Iceland who was the youngest person ever to hoist their famed lifting stone, they’ll tell you it was an American named Billy Crawford.
The Concord, N.H. native and 2020 West Carteret alum heaved the 409-pound storied stone on July 5 in front of his parents, Bill and Holly, and his sister, Abigail. His family filmed on their phones as he squatted and wrapped his arms around the massive stone, slowly lifting it from his knees past his waste to his chest. He was only 18 years old at the time.
“I was completely in shock, and I was really emotional,” Crawford said. “My dad had lifted it before, so it was cool to have kind of a father-son moment. There was no (cell) service out there, so I was excited to get back to Reykjavík so I could tell everyone about it.”
The basalt stone, named Kvíahellan ('pen slab'), has been used as a test of strength for more than 200 years. It was first used as a gate to a stone sheep’s pen and is now often featured in Strongman competitions. This summer wasn’t Crawford’s first visit to Iceland, but the Húsafell stone was the reason for his latest sojourn.
“I wanted to go there and lift that stone,” he said. “It wasn’t just about lifting it. I knew that if I did it, I’d be the youngest person ever to lift it. It was cool to know that stone has been such an important thing to the culture and go there and lift it. I got to be a part of its history.”
Crawford and his family woke up on the morning of the lift, left Reykjavik and made the roughly 90-minute drive to the Húsafell countryside. Summer is the best chance for challengers to get a clear day for a lift, but the green hillside was still misty and the temperatures in the low 50s.
The stone was still resting next to the long-abandoned sheep pen, open to the elements, slippery and cold. After getting it on its end, Crawford worked to balance the stone against his 220-pound frame and carried it nine solid steps before letting it fall back to the ground.
“I wrapped my arms around it and then squatted until I could get bring it up with me,” Crawford said. “I trained a lot for this. I talked to the locals and asked who the youngest person to ever lift it, and they told me if I did it, it’d be me.”
The challenge of lifting such a dense object measuring less than a meter across with no discernable handles differs from the traditional strength required for weightlifting with barbells and weight plates.
“There’s functional strength, and then there’s barbell strength,” Crawford said. “I have very good functional strength, which helps me pick up awkward things like the stone. Then there’s guys who can dead-lift 800 pounds, and they can’t even budge that stone off the ground.”
When he was finished, Crawford was greeted first by his father, Dr. Bill Crawford, who embraced him for a long hug as the two became emotional. For Crawford, the love of stone lifting was instilled in him by his dad, who co-authored the book, “Stonelifting: An Ancient Test of Strength Revived,” with Martin Jancsics. Dr. Crawford was an avid Strongman contender who made friendships with Icelandic competitors over the years.
That led to a series of visits to the European island and a friendship with Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, Iceland’s 2019 Strongest Man, current record holder for the Húsafell stone carry at 98.16 meters (322 feet) and actor in the iconic HBO series, “Game of Thrones.”
“It was nice training with him this summer,” Crawford said. “He taught me a lot about lifting and the historical context of their lifting stones. It was really cool to learn about that.”
He added, “I’ve known him since he I was 8 years old. I’ve never actually watched the full show, but he’s shown me pictures of the places they traveled to and stuff. I remember when he was still filming it.”
With so many Strongman influences in his life, it’s no wonder Crawford has that goal in his sights.
“My goal is, when I’m 21 or 22, to go full speed,” he said. “I want to compete in World’s Strongest Man by the time I’m 25 years old.”
By then, Crawford may very well be a resident of Iceland, a home away from home that has carved out a big space in the 19-year-old’s heart.
“It’s a beautiful country,” he said. “I’m hoping to go back there in a year or two. The plan now is for me to actually move there. One step at a time, though.”
Crawford is a rising sophomore at the University of Mount Olive, where he competes in the discus and hammer throw for the track and field team. His sister, Abigail, also attends Mount Olive and plays for the women’s soccer team.
