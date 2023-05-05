HOLLY RIDGE — West Carteret softball took one step forward and one step back in the 3A Coastal Conference this week.
The Patriots shocked Swansboro with a 3-2 win on Tuesday, only to lose to Dixon 12-3 on Wednesday. They moved to 10-10 overall and 4-5 in the conference.
With only one game left in their regular season schedule, at White Oak on Friday this week, the Patriots are dug in at fourth place in league standings.
Despite missing out on a potential seventh straight conference title, West is still a lock to make the state playoffs slated for seeding on Monday and a Tuesday start. It is ranked No. 16 in the 3A east, likely one of five league teams that will advance to the postseason from the conference.
The other teams inside the top-32 cutoff are No. 1 Richlands (17-3 overall), No. 7 Swansboro (16-3), No. 11 Dixon (11-6) and No. 27 Croatan (3-10).
Richlands looked poised to win the Coastal at 8-1, while Dixon is in second at 7-2 and Swansboro in third at 6-3.
West got two big hits in the loss to Dixon, a two-RBI triple from Ella Grace Rodriguez and a double from Makenzie Burroughs. Dixon’s leading hitter was Addison O’Brien who finished 3-for-4 with two runs.
Caitlin Dumarce pitched all six innings for the Patriots, striking out 12 and walking seven while giving up seven hits and four earned runs.
She had a better game against Swansboro, only allowing three hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts. She won the pitching battle against Peyton Eckert, one of the best in the state, who gave up six hits and two earned runs with nine strikeouts and no walks.
At the plate, Hydee Kugler led West with two doubles, one RBI and a run. Both teams only managed three hits apiece. Two of Swansboro’s hits went for extra bases, including a homer from Arianna Hoffman and a double from Eckert.
West faced a 2-1 deficit late in the game before scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Kugler led off with a double and scored on a Sailor Gray bunt into a fielder’s choice. Emily Grace Phelps scored the second run off an error on a Burroughs grounder after she reached on a bunt.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
West Carteret.................000 210 0 - 3 6 2
Dixon............................021 135 x - 12 11 1
WP – Barren
LP – Dumarce
West Carteret leading hitters: Burroughs 1-3 (2B), RBI; Green 1-4, run; Kugler 1-3; Phelps 1-3, run; Rodriguez 1-3 (3B), 2 RBIs; Sabourin 1-3.
Dixon leading hitters: O’Brien 3-4, 2 runs; Rokos 2-3 (HR), 3 RBIs, run; Jones 2-4, 2 RBIs, runs; Atienza 1-2, RBI, 2 runs; Barren 1-3, 2 RBIs; Edens 1-4, RBI; Beckett 1-2 (3B), 3 runs.
--------------------
Team R H E
West. Carteret..................000 100 2 - 3 3 2
Swansboro.......................100 001 0 - 2 3 1
WP – Dumarce
LP – Eckert
West Carteret leading hitters: Kugler 2-3 (2 2B), RBI, run; Green 1-3, run.
Swansboro leading hitters: Hoffman 1-3 (HR), RBI, 2 runs; Maichle 1-2; Eckert 1-2 (2B).
