MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret has begun the 3A Coastal Conference baseball season in dominant fashion.
After opening with a 4-0 win over Jacksonville, the Patriots took care of Swansboro in a 9-2 contest, then throttled White Oak 11-1 to move to 3-0 in the league.
West (5-0 overall) has outscored Coastal opponents 24-4 in its three wins.
Pitching has been the story thus far with the staff putting up a 0.88 ERA and limiting opposing batters to a 0.141 average.
Jaxon Ellingsworth has led the way, sporting a 0.00 ERA in 14 innings on the mound while striking out 26 and walking six.
He held White Oak (3-4 overall, 1-3 league) scoreless in four innings, striking out six and allowing one hit while giving up four walks.
Ellingsworth was no slouch at the plate either, going a perfect 3-of-3 with two RBIs.
Josh Mason put up twos across the board, going 2-of-2 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs.
Bryson Willis also went 2-of-2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs
C.J. Garner, Jarrett Hall, Al Morris, Ethan McLaughlin and Jacob Margaria each had a hit as the Patriots tied a season high with 12 base knocks. They hit .600 as a team.
Hall posted a double to go with two runs, and Margaria had two RBIs.
West scored two runs apiece in the first three innings and put five on the board in the fourth to run away with it.
In the matchup with Swansboro (3-3 overall, 3-1 league), the Morehead City squad trailed 1-0 after the first inning before scoring one in the second and two in the third. Another run in the fifth made it a 4-2 game before the Patriots exploded for five runs in the sixth to cruise to the 10-run win despite leaving 11 runners on base.
Blaine Norris and Morris each drove in three runs and both scored twice. Willis also crossed the dish twice.
C.W. Bayer pitched five innings, striking out six, walking two and giving up two earned runs on three hits.
West had an error versus both White Oak and Swansboro to commit its first defensive miscues of the season.
