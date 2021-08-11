MOREHEAD CITY — William Moore told Noah Lewis he was going to be a coach when Lewis was a high school underclassman.
He proved prophetic.
Although, he probably didn’t think it would happen this soon.
Lewis, who just graduated from East Carolina in May, is the new boys soccer coach at West Carteret.
“It’s very unorthodox, I recognize that, a 22-year-old head coach,” said Lewis, a 2017 West graduate. “I’m going to have a lot of eyes on me. Maybe there is more pressure than usual. I knew I wanted to coach eventually, but I never thought I would be fortunate enough to get this big of a position so early.”
Moore coached Lewis as a freshman at West in 2013 when Moore took over for Ben Emmons. After the stability of Emmons, who served as coach for nearly a decade, Lewis is now the fourth coach in the past nine years.
The Patriots finished above .500 for five straight years with the final season coming in Lewis’ senior campaign in 2016 when they went 10-7-1 overall and 7-4-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference to finish third in the seven-team league. Lewis led the team in points (36) and assists (10) while ranking second in goals (13).
West hasn’t had a winning season since, winning three games apiece in three of the past four seasons, including last year, and going 19-48 overall and 9-26 in league play over the past four seasons.
“The goal is to get us back to a competitive club,” Lewis said. “We were never state championship caliber, but I felt like we could beat anybody on a given day. There have been some unfortunate circumstances over the years, and I just want us to start getting better.”
Lewis said he knew he wanted to become a coach when he acted as a quasi-assistant coach for his middle school team in the eighth grade. He doesn’t come in completely green after four years in the East Carolina club team program.
“It was a student-led organization, and I was the president the last two years,” he said. “I was basically the head coach, scheduling games, organizing practices, fundraising, running the club, with help of course. I learned a lot about what goes into running a club. It opened my eyes.”
Lewis has plenty of help with three veteran assistants in Brian Roberts, Karl Wolf and Moore.
“It’s crazy that I’m calling some former teachers my assistant coaches,” Lewis said. “I think we have a great mix of coaches who can push these kids to get better. It’s insane how much experience I have around me, guys who have a lot of respect from the kids and who are great motivators.”
He takes over a Morehead City club that went 3-8 overall last season and 3-7 to finish fifth out of the six teams in the league. Despite coming off a tough season, Lewis remains optimistic.
“I know they haven’t done so hot in conference over the past three to four years, but there is talent here,” he said. “We have a lot of young talent with a sprinkle of upperclassmen. We have a lot of stuff to work on, but we have a lot of kids willing to learn. They are coachable, asking questions about getting better. You can’t ask for more as a coach.”
Key contributors are primed to be Matthew Roberts, Jonah Lind, Jake Bradley, Jordan Johnson and Rob Cummings.
“Matthew has a natural talent for goalie, his positioning, his ball distribution, passing to forwards,” Lewis noted. “Jonah sees the game at a really mature level. Jake is attack-minded, a great technical player. Jordan is a workhorse. His determination is through the roof, and Rob is a multi-sport athlete who is committing to play soccer for the first time in a while.”
West will kick off the season Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Havelock and then welcome New Bern on Monday, Aug. 23 for its first home game.
