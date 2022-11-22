OCEAN — Jaden Hilliard scored 19 points in his first varsity basketball game and followed up with 25 points just one day later.
So, what’s next for the Croatan sophomore guard?
Thirty points in a game?
“That would be pretty cool,” he said.
Hilliard’s prolific scoring has been due to a deft shooting stroke.
He went 7-for-7 from the free-throw line Friday night in a 59-56 win over South Lenoir.
The Blue Devils made a game of it late, going on a 13-2 run to turn a 54-43 deficit into a 56-56 tie with just two seconds left. Hilliard was fouled on a three-pointer and stepped to the foul line where he calmy sank all three to give his team the win.
“Really, I’m not thinking about it,” Hilliard said regarding the pressure of the moment. “I was focused. I just wanted to win the game. I was confident. I was hitting them the whole game.”
He didn’t cool off much one day later.
On a rare Saturday contest, Hilliard shot 7-for-12 from the three-point line on his way to 25 points in a 63-49 victory over Ocracoke. He hit three treys in the first quarter to help his team to a 19-12 lead and then exploded for 16 points in the third quarter thanks to four three-pointers.
“It feels good,” he said. “I wasn’t really expecting this. I just want to help the team, but I’ve been working on my shooting a lot. I’ve always been good at shooting, but most of my improvement has come from doing the work. I’m a lot better this year.”
Hilliard said there were days in the offseason when he put up 1,000 jump shots a day.
His effort helped Croatan start the season 2-0 for the first time since the 2012-2013 season. The Cougars went 1-19 last year.
“We just wanted to get more wins than we did last year,” Hilliard said.
It turns out he’s a pretty good basketball player for a soccer player.
He ranked third on the soccer team in assists (seven), and fourth in both goals (five) and points (17) for a squad that went 15-5-2 with a trip to the fourth round of the state playoffs.
Hilliard also started as a freshman for a squad that went 18-3-1 and lost in the fourth round of the state playoffs.
“I think we are going to make another run for it next year,” he said.
The Cougars have gone 20-0 in conference play during Hilliard’s two years on the team.
As an eighth-grader during the 2020-2021 season, he watched as Croatan became the first soccer team in county history to win a state championship.
“That was fun to watch,” he said. “I liked the way they played. I would love to go get a state championship.”
The graduation of leading scorers Gavin Beaupre (27 goals, 20 assists) and Danny Metcalf (25 goals, 13 assists) means Hilliard will be counted on for more offense next season.
“Most definitely more will be expected,” he said. “I need to work on my left foot, playing faster and keeping my head up.”
A standout student with a 3.69 GPA, he said his goal is to play Division I soccer at the next level.
Before soccer season starts in the fall, he’ll add a third sport to his résumé this spring when he plays golf. Hilliard said he’s been playing the sport for a few years and has posted a low score of 84.
Here are a few of Hilliard’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Reel Steal.”
Favorite TV Show: “Stranger Things.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Rugrats.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Lil Baby.
Favorite Song: “Yes Indeed” by Lil Baby and Drake.
Favorite Book: “No Excuses: Growing Up Deaf and Achieving My Super Bowl Dreams” by Derrrick Coleman Jr.
Favorite Team: Duke Blue Devils.
Favorite Athlete: Neymar.
Favorite Vacation: Italy.
Favorite Hobby: Playing basketball and soccer.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “Earned not given.”
Favorite Food: Hibachi.
Favorite Drink: Gatorade.
Favorite Restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Making a half-court shot at the buzzer.”
Favorite Teacher: Mrs. Katy Dyer.
Favorite Sport: Soccer.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Listening to music.”
Favorite Website/App: TikTok.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: John “Helicopter” Humphrey.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.
Ideal Group To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse: Max Cardona, Luke Green, Danny Metcalf, Jack Melton, Trey Jones and coach Paul Slater.
Items For A Deserted Island: Machete, water, fire starter, hammock and fishing pole.
