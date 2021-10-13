KERNERSVILLE — Croatan got a preview of the state championship cross country course Saturday at the NCRunners Elite XC Invitational.
The Cougars took part in the prestigious championship races in Kernersville, with the boys taking 13th out of 24 teams and the girls placing 15th out of 20.
“For a good number of our runners, this was the first time running on the state course,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said. “We were very pleased with how the varsity and JV girls performed.”
In the girls frosh/soph race, Croatan took eighth out of 13 teams. The boys were 14th out of 16 teams.
Navaya Zales put together an impressive effort in the girls championship race, taking third in 18 minutes, 26 seconds in the 181-runner meet.
“Navaya had a great day, but we are confident that she will run faster at states on Nov. 6,” Quispe said. “Although Avah (Beikirch), Sam (Hall) and Emilie (Hayes) did not run, Audrey (Kirkwood), Ayla (Zales), Cameran (Ladd) and Tessa (McFarland) stepped up and ran extremely well.”
Kirkwood took 103rd in 22:21, followed by Zales in 117th in 22:50, Ladd in 125th in 23:14, and McFarland in 128th in 23:14.
Colten Rodriguez gave the Cougars their top finisher in the boys 215-runner meet, taking 12th in 16:28. Teammate Matthew Quispe took 84th in 17:46.
“This team works extremely hard and is doing a great job of working together,” Croatan co-coach Andy Bulfer said. “The conditions weren't the best, but it was a great experience on the state championship course. Colten and Matthew continue to lead this team in a great direction.”
Sean Manning finished in 17:59 to place 94th, followed by Trey Austin in 18:02 to take 98th, and Tyrese Cone in 18:17 to claim 111th.
