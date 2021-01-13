ST. PAULS — In their first match of the season outside the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, Croatan proved its mettle on the road Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over St. Pauls.
The Cougars (12-0) traveled 140 miles to St. Pauls for the first round of the 2A state playoffs, winning 25-19, 25-14, 14-25, 25-13. They were seeded No. 10 in the eastern region bracket despite going an undefeated 11-0 in regular season play against Coastal 8 foes.
St. Pauls was seeded No. 7 after winning the 1A/2A Three Rivers Conference and finishing the regular season 10-2.
Croatan will hit the road Thursday again for the second round with a matchup at No. 2 Farmville Central (13-1). MaxPreps.com ranks Farmville Central No. 11 in the 2A classification. Croatan is ranked No. 17 and St. Pauls No. 21.
The Cougars had several statistical standouts in the first-round win, including Shelby Waltrip with 13 assists, 10 digs, eight kills, two block assists; M.J. Klauamann, 10 kills, four solo blocks, three block assists; and Olivia O’Kane, 11 kills, two solo blocks, two digs.
Devon Statham also stuffed the stat sheet with seven kills, two serving aces and nine digs, Madi Mitchell tallied nine assists and five digs, Cammie Davis had 13 digs, Savannah Anderson added 10, and Molly Butler finished with seven digs and three aces.
