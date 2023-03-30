SWANSBORO — Croatan only scored runs in two frames Tuesday in the baseball game at Swansboro, but that’s all it needed for the 9-1 win.
The Cougars put on a seven-run show in the fifth inning to start their 3A Coastal Conference schedule 1-0 and up their overall mark to 5-7. They have won four of their last five games and are ranked No. 22 in the 3A east.
Swansboro slipped to 3-7 with the loss. The Pirates were coming off a 6-4 win over New Hanover, the No. 1 team in the 4A east, on March 22.
Croatan took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and saw the lead cut in half with Swansboro’s lone run in the bottom of the third.
Broderyk Miller pitched all seven innings for the Cougars, striking out 14 and walking two while giving up just three hits and no earned runs.
The lefty also hit 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Nathan Griffin also hit 2-for-4 and scored two runs.
The Cougars got one hit apiece from Nathan Michalowicz, Seth Boyette, Liam McFadden and Chase Byrd. Michalowiz had one RBI and scored a run, while McFadden and Byrd scored a run apiece.
While they didn’t get a hit, Mathew Woody, Ben Boyette and Derrick Findley each scored a run.
Swansboro’s top hitter was Sam Meadows, who finished 2-for-3. Ryan Brinkley was the losing pitcher with 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two while allowing eight hits and three earned runs.
Croatan will play West Carteret (4-3) twice next week, first on the road Tuesday and then at home on Thursday, April 6.
The Patriots also won their first conference game on Tuesday, defeating Richlands 15-2 on the road. West is only a week removed from an impressive 10-8 win over J.H. Rose (11-1), the No. 2 team in the state overall.
The Patriots are the only other Coastal team ranked higher than the Cougars at No. 9 in the division.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Croatan...................200 070 0 - 9 8 2
Swansboro..............001 000 0 - 1 3 6
WP – Miller
LP – Brinkley
Croatan leading hitters: Griffin 2-4, 2 runs; Miller 2-4, 2 RBIs, run; S. Boyette 1-4; Byrd 1-2, run; McFadden 1-4, run; Michalowicz 1-4, RBI, run.
Swansboro leading hitters: Meadows 2-3; Brinkley 1-3.
