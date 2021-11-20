MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret boys basketball third-year coach Mark Mansfield knows his team will have a big target on its back this season.
That’s what happens when a program wins its third straight conference championship, reaches the 3A east regional finals and finishes ranked No. 2 in the classification per MaxPreps.com.
“We had some success last year, and we’re going to have a target on our back,” Mansfield said. “We’re going to get everyone’s best game. We have to show up for every game, no matter who it is. We have to prepare for every game like we’re going to play Northwood.”
The Patriots lost to Northwood 72-69 in a heartbreaker of a regional final last season, but they bring back two of their top four scorers, including Coastal Conference and News-Times Player of the Year Jaxon Ellingsworth.
The 6-foot, 8-inch senior forward averaged 21.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 rebounds per game last winter. He’ll be joined by another double-digit scorer in Rob Cummings, who averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season.
“(Jaxon and Rob) have proven they can do it,” Mansfield said. “It’s up to them to come back and match that performance.”
Across the board, Mansfield is happy with the talent on this season’s varsity roster of 15. If anything, he’s overwhelmed by the skill level and concerned about how to split up playing time.
“One through 12, it’s probably one of the most skilled teams I’ve seen at West Carteret since the 1980s,” he said. “But the challenge is, how do you manage that as a coach? It’ll be a difficult situation, but it beats the heck out of some years when you just don’t have the guns to keep up with the other team.”
Other returners are Shane Graves (7.0 points average, 3.9 rebounds), Dylan McBride (4.4 points), Jamarion Montford (2.6 points), Adam Cummings (2.0 points), Cason Collins (2.0 points), Shayne Hester (1.3 points), Davis Starling and Worth Stack.
Mansfield also noted a jayvee standout from last year, Jackson Whitaker, as someone who will likely contribute significantly.
Mansfield will have holes to fill after the graduation of three starters – Gavin Gillikin who averaged 11.2 points and 2.9 assists per game, James Kenon who averaged 7.2 points and 8.3 rebounds and Ethan McLaughlin who averaged 1.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.
“The three we lost are big ones,” Mansfield said. “We haven’t had a full view of who’s back until recently when the football season ended. We only had seven or eight guys out there until Saturday when we got them back.”
The Patriots have already seen some action in the last week. They scrimmaged Smith on Saturday in a game that Mansfield said was a “good measuring stick where we played pretty well.”
West will have a handful of measuring-stick games during the nonconference portion of its regular season. They will open their season at South Central on Monday, host Pamlico on Tuesday, then play Wayne Country Day in an invitational tournament in Rocky Mount on Dec. 11, face South View on Dec. 16 and compete in a “919” versus “252” tournament on Jan. 8 with a matchup against Trinity Academy.
In conference, West will look to win a fourth straight title in the new 3A Coastal, which features an overall lower grade of top-to-bottom competition for the Patriots.
“Most of the sports at West are happy with the realignment,” Mansfield said. “I would have liked to stay with Northside, Jacksonville and Havelock, played Rose and Conley and stuff. But I’m a team player, and that’s not best for all sports.”
With their top two scorers returning and a host of players behind them, Mansfield is confident that his team has the potential to win the conference, but he knows it won’t be handed to West.
“I think we have a decent chance, but the kids still have to show up and do it,” he said. “If you don’t show up or if someone gets injured or quarantined, it can change the dynamic of the game. Our theme is you have to believe. If you don’t believe you can do it, then you’ve already lost the battle.”
This season, Mansfield will be assisted by Robert Lancaster and Kevin Jones, with 2020-2021 assistant Jeff Lebo moving to the UNC-Chapel Hill staff under Hubert Davis.
