KERNERSVILLE — The Croatan cross country teams had a banner day Saturday at the 3A state meet.
Navaya Zales gave the program its first-ever state champion in the girls meet, and the boys captured a state runner-up finish to match the best-ever finish in program history.
Zales cruised to the win by more than 30 seconds in the 151-runner race, timing in at 18 minutes, 12 seconds on a cold and windy day at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
“Navaya had a fantastic day without running a PR,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said. “After finishing in third place last year, she was determined to be a state champion this year, and her work paid off.”
Carrboro’s Hannah Preisser was the runner-up in 18:43, followed by Northwood’s Caroline Murrell in 18:45.
“Predictions from the NCRunners staff had Caroline Murrell from Northwood winning, so that was extra motivation for Navaya to train harder,” Quispe said.
Zales helped the Cougars finish in the top 10 for the ninth year in a row with a seventh-place standing.
Croatan posted 177 points to finish ahead of Lake Norman Charter with 198 and West Carteret with 227.
North Lincoln took the meet with 59 points, followed by Carrboro with 150 and West Henderson with 153.
Avah Beikirch placed 31st for the Cougars in 20:46. Audrey Kirkwood took 50th in 21:19, Cameran Ladd claimed 77th in 22:17, Emilie Hayes finished 83rd in 22:28, Ayla Zales hit the line in 22:52 to end up 99th, and Samantha Hall garnered 109th in 23:09.
“Avah, Audrey, Cameran, Emilie, Ayla and Samantha gave everything they had on the course,” Quispe said. “Although we did not have any PRs, we are extremely proud of the team’s performance. Our girls had a magnificent and successful season due to their hard work and dedication to the sport.”
The boys earned a state runner-up finish for the second time in program history, matching the second-place finish in 2002.
The seniors became the first class in school history to finish in the top six for four consecutive seasons. They took sixth as freshmen,and then placed third in back-to-back years.
“What an incredible journey this year has been,” Croatan co-coach Andy Bulfer said. “The work ethic of the team and the comradery they have developed was amazing. We trained as one, won as one, and placed second at state as one. We had a goal in mind and didn't quite accomplish winning the state championship, but the ride to the championship will never be forgotten.”
They trailed North Lincoln by 19 points, totaling 125 points to the Knights’ 106.
“The week before we felt there were five teams that could win, but after looking at the regional results, we knew it would be between us and North Lincoln,” Bulfer said. “They are a great program, and we knew it would be tough. We picked a great day to run our best, but North Lincoln ran their best as well.”
Colten Rodriguez gave the Cougars their top finisher in the 175-runner race with a ninth-place time of 16:14.
James Wallace took 13th in 16:21, Tyrese Cone placed 36th in 17:15, Matthew Quispe claimed 41st in 17:25, Sean Manning ended up 55th in 17:44, Trey Austin garnered 81st in 18:05, and Croft McLean took 116th in 18:47.
“Colten ran 14 seconds better than he has on that course, Matthew was 21 seconds better, Sean 30 seconds, James 35 seconds, and Tyrese a minute and two seconds better than he ever has before,” Bulfer said. “It was a cold, windy day, but we didn't let that bother us. All seven of our runners gave it all they had, and we were extremely pleased with their performances.”
Twins took four of the top 10 spots at the state meet.
Cramer’s Zachary Willer won the race in 15:42, followed by brother Nicholas in second in 15:45. South Central’s Elliott Kleckner placed third for the second time in the past three years in a time of 15:48. His brother, Cooper, took 10th in 16:16. The Kleckners transferred from Croatan after last season. All four of those runners have committed to East Carolina.
