NEWPORT — Carteret County Parks and Recreation provided a mid-week athletic break for students Wednesday at Fort Benjamin Park in the form of kickball.
While the organization has offered the sport for adults since 2005, this is the first year its been offered to middle schoolers and high schoolers.
The midday Wednesday schedule fits perfectly for life during the coronavirus pandemic.
Students attend in person, learning the other four days of the week with one group attending Monday and Tuesday and the other half attending Thursday and Friday.
“I think it went really well,” CCPR Recreation Program Coordinator Paul Stanley said. “The kids had a good time, I had a good time.”
Ten players – all boys – showed up, which Stanley counted as a good start.
“That was a decent number for the opening one,” he said. “I would love to see more, but it’s playable with 10. That will work.”
Trailing 15-11 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Newport Middle’s Jay Murray led off the frame with a triple. Schoolmate John Schulz then drove in Murray.
After an out, West Carteret’s A.J. Birk and Newport Middle’s Xhaiden Mosby reached base to put runners on first and third. Another Murray triple scored Birk and Mosby to make it a one-run game, but their team was unable to complete the comeback.
West Carteret’s Ryan Johnson and Sam Suggs scored in the previous inning to give their team the insurance runs it needed.
“It was nice that it came down to the last kicker,” Stanley said. “It was competitive but not too serious, which is what we were aiming for. The guys were having a good time, laughing, joking, not yelling at each other.”
Most of the participants labeled the game as “fun,” giving Stanley hope that word will spread. The season will run until early November.
