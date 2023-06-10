When Paul Slater stepped down as Croatan’s head girls soccer coach, it struck me how little turnover the school’s coaching staff has undergone in recent years.
Coaches come and go. It’s part of high school sports, but since 2019, the head coaches for the Cougars’ fall, winter and spring sports have all stayed in place.
The only change has come in boys basketball with Will Sutton taking over for Jeff Hawkins in 2020, Scott McBride replacing him in 2022 and now John Humphrey replacing McBride as the head coach this spring.
Technically, golf also saw a change with Terry Miller coaching both boys and girls golf when Fred Meadows stepped down from the girls team.
Those are the only changes, though. Compared to West Carteret and East Carteret in the same timeframe, it’s a drop in the bucket.
At East, new baseball coach Josh VanMeter and softball coach Jessica Ball took over this season, tennis coach Mary Marino was a 2022 hire, girls basketball coach Ryan Sacoco and golf coach Sholar Warren were both hired in 2021, and boys basketball coach and Athletic Director Daniel Griffee joined the school in 2019.
West has also seen a handful of major changes in the last four years, with Cory Noe taking over the girls soccer program and boys basketball coach Mark Mansfield stepping down for an unknown hire this spring.
Noah Lewis was hired as the boys soccer coach in 2022, and the 2019 hires were Michael Turner for athletic director, Brooks Jernigan for baseball, Zachery Almand for lacrosse, Mark Thompson for girls tennis and Mansfield.
Many of those names seem like they’ll be in place for a long period of time, the settling of a new era at each school. That’s what happened at Croatan in 2018 when Andrew Gurley took over the football program, when Dave Boal was hired as athletic director, Josh Shaffer as baseball coach and Lindsey Bach as volleyball coach.
Periods of transition are inevitable at any high school. Slater stepping down at Croatan and Mansfield at West shows even the most entrenched coaches can decide to make a change at any point.
Looking around the county, the only sport that hasn’t seen a single coaching change in the last five years is football.
Croatan’s Gurley was hired in 2018, East’s B.J. Frazier in 2017 and West’s Daniel Barrow in 2016. The trio are well-respected and well-liked and have a combined .519 win percentage. Those guys aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.
If we’re lucky, many of the talented coaches that are in place right now won’t go anytime soon either.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
