MOREHEAD CITY — The General captain, Wade Fickling, still has to pinch himself to make sure his latest win really happened.
The public charter boat captured its third straight Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament last weekend with 1,350 release points, becoming the first to win three consecutive titles in any N.C. Governor’s Cup tournament. Officials believe it’s the first time any boat has won three times in any Governor’s Cup tournament.
“I was speechless when I found out,” Fickling said. “I was happy for the crew and the people on the boat. It’s so special, and I was lucky to be able to experience it with family and friends around me. I keep pinching myself to make sure it’s all real.”
What’s more, Fickling pulled off his three-peat with roughly an identical crew as in 2019 and 2018. The Morehead City-based boat was crewed by first mate Trey Sadler, second mate Alan Willis (also captain of Shenandoah) and the Smith family.
“We’ve been very fortunate. We’ve had the same charter the last three years,” Fickling said. “The Smiths are a great family, and we have really enjoyed fishing with them. They’ve become like family instead of just customers. It’s really cool to win like that and win with people like that. It’s cool when things work out with the right people.”
Fickling added, “There’s no way anything that we’ve done happens without the hard work and dedication of our mate, Trey Sadler. He’s the one down there with the anglers, helping them keep lines tight and making sure everyone is adhering to tournament rules. It’s a total team effort.”
The Band the Billfish victory was also The General’s second straight N.C. Governor’s Cup tournament win, following an impressive 2,000 points for the release of five blue marlin at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Billfish Classic earlier this month. There, Fickling helmed the boat for four junior anglers: Will Hanley (13 years old) and Rory Hanley (7), and his own kids, Gray (11) and Thomas (8).
So, it was natural when The General anglers Landt Smith (20) won the Band the Billfish Female Angler category and Warren Smith IV (10) won the Greenwing Angler category, each with the release of a blue marlin.
“When those kids get in the chair, it’s not their first time,” Fickling said. “They know what they’re doing. That last day was a hot day of fishing, but a fun day of fishing. There were a lot of blue marlin out. We had four bite and caught two.”
The General also placed second in the Swansboro Rotary Memorial Day Bluewater Tournament in May. Heading into the Band the Billfish competition, the boat ranked second in the 2020 Governor’s Cup standings. Its 2,100 points trailed only Sea I Sea of Morehead City with 3,075 points.
The Hunter Blount-captained Sea I Sea participated in Band the Billfish but didn’t register a release, allowing The General to gain some ground heading into the final tournament of the Governor’s Cup. Both boats are expected to participate in Pirates Cove Billfish Tournament out of Manteo on Aug. 8-14.
“We’re just taking it one tournament at a time,” Fickling said. “We’re not worried about the Governor’s Cup until it’s over. If we are able to win, that’s awesome. But right now, we’re just worried about working as hard as we can during Pirate’s Cove.”
The possibility of winning the Governor’s Cup aside, The General has also earned a tidy share of prize money this summer, between the second-place check of $23,550 in the Swansboro tournament and the first-place prize of $36,750 for Band the Billfish for a total of $60,300.
The General is a public charter boat, meaning when Fickling’s not helming a team through a tournament, he’s doing day trips for the general public. With many outdoor venues closed due to COVID-19, the charter business is actually booming.
“We’re so lucky to still be doing what we’re doing,” Fickling said. “And with everyone not taking international vacations, no cruises and no summer camps or sports, we’re actually busy now than we would’ve been without COVID. It’s a crazy double-edged sword. For those who are hurting, I hate it. But for those who it’s helping, I guess all you can do is be grateful and take advantage of it.”
Fickling has the experience to back up his productivity, namely 20 years fishing off the waters of Morehead City since he made the move from Greenville as a young man.
“I moved down here and got a job on a boat,” Fickling said. “Thought it might be a fun summertime gig for a couple of months, and here I am 20 years later. I certainly can’t complain. I have a wonderful family, a wonderful home and I’m so grateful to live here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.