BEAUFORT — East Carteret quickly turned a seven-point lead into a 19-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter Wednesday night versus Jones Senior.
The 17-5 run to end the third helped the Mariners earn a 77-49 victory and advance to the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference Tournament championship.
No. 1 seed East (17-6 overall), which put up a 9-1 league mark during the regular season, captured its eighth win in a row and will next face the winner of No. 2 Pamlico (12-11, 8-2 league) and No. 3 Southside (9-15, 5-5 league) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the title game.
Pamlico and Southside will meet on Thursday night in the other semifinal.
No. 4 Jones Senior (12-9, 5-5 league) entered Wednesday night tilt having won four of its last five. The Trojans took a 72-69 victory over No. 5 Lejeune (6-16, 2-8 league) to reach the semifinal.
East’s Jacob Nelson hit the 20-point mark for just the second time in his four-year varsity career with a new career-high 22. He scored eight points in a row and 12 overall during the third-quarter run.
“When he can do that – and everybody thinks it’s a two-man team – it just shows you that not everything shows up in the scorebook,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “And I bet he had a ton of rebounds.”
Jayedon Watson set a career high with 10 points on Feb. 7 in a 71-48 win over Southside and nearly matched that mark eight days later with eight.
“Jayedon played his butt off,” Griffee said. “He’s a sophomore who is stepping up. It’s nice to see him coming into his own.”
East led by 13 late in the second quarter when Jones Senior’s Maja Brown scored five straight to bring his team to within 34-26 just before the break. Brown scored nine of his 20 in the second quarter.
“Any time you can win a conference tournament game, it’s a good one, especially against Jones,” Griffee said. “Todd (Seymour) does a good job of coaching those guys, and Brown is heck of a player.”
Twelve of Charles Matheka’s 22 points came in the second quarter as his team held a slim 22-20 advantage in the stanza.
The Mariners pulled away in the second half, outscoring the visitors 41-23 with Shamel Baker scoring 13 of his 19 after halftime.
“The difference was the third quarter when we went to our press, and we scored off of it and extended that lead and took the wind out of them,” Griffee said. “We put defensive traps in and got points out of them.”
East earned 73-49 and 66-46 triumphs over Jones Senior in the regular season matchups.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Jones Senior........................ 6 20 16 7 - 49
East Carteret..................... 14 22 25 16 - 77
JONES SENIOR (49) – Brown 20, Strayhorn 9, Weatherington 6, Roberts 4, Dillahunt 3, Jones 3, Taylor 2, Butler 2.
EAST CARTERET (77) – Matheka 22, J. Nelson 22, Baker 19, Watson 8, Walker 4, B. Nelson 2.
