OCEAN — Adam Dweikat knew his tennis game was getting better when he started beating his father and competing with Croatan’s No. 1 player.
The No. 2 singles player for the Cougars has used that improvement to run roughshod over his opponents so far this season, moving to 8-0.
“I’ve been doing way better than last year,” he said. “I think it’s mostly coach (Jim Sheehan). He’s helped me improve the most.”
His serve has made the biggest difference as it now features more power and consistency.
In 16 sets this year, he’s earned shutouts in eight, held opponents to just one game in seven and allowed two games in one.
His toughest match came in the second contest of the season when he defeated Swansboro’s Brett Williams by a 6-2, 6-1 score.
“I’ve put a lot of work in,” he said. “I’ve probably done more than my opponents have. It shows I’ve done the work and it’s proven.”
Dweikat started playing tennis about six months before he joined the team as a sophomore and was pretty good right from the start. His father, Charlie, took it up at the same time. The elder Dweikat has always gotten the best of their matchups … until recently.
“Now it’s me,” Dweikat said. “I’ve gotten a little bit better than him. I beat him for the first time six to seven months ago. He had been better than me over the past two years, but I’m better now.”
Dweikat said his father took the loss in stride and is proud of his son.
The No. 2 singles player got a confidence boost from that win and then knew his improvement was legit when he started competing in the offseason with Croatan’s No. 1 singles player, Noah Shaul.
“I just felt much better going up against him than I did last year,” he said. “I’ve won more games against him than I would have last year. Noah definitely had it on me last year. It’s gotten a bit more equal this year.”
Showing well against Shaul is no small feat.
He was the lone county boys tennis player to qualify for the state tournament last season as he placed second at the 2A east regional.
He was named the News-Times Player of the Year as a junior and the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Player of the Year as a freshman. His sophomore season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic after just a few matches.
Dweikat said he hopes to make it to regionals and qualify for the state tournament this season.
He went 8-2 as a junior in his first year at the No. 2 singles spot. He was the No. 6 player as a sophomore.
“It definitely was an adjustment to go from No. 6 to No. 2,” Dweikat said. “I was intimidated in the first couple of games, then I got into it. Coach says you have to get baptized first.”
His success has enabled his team to continue its amazing run.
The Cougars upped their league winning streak to 45 matches last week as they seek their seventh consecutive league title. They haven’t lost a conference match since Sheehan took over the program in 2014.
This year’s team is 9-0 with lopsided wins over every opponent it’s faced. Four victories have come by 9-0 scores, four have come by 8-1 and one by 7-2.
“I think it is because of coach,” Dweikat said. “He’s improved a lot of the players over the years.”
Despite his improvement, which has come from spending days playing at Ole Porte Racquet Club in Swansboro and taking extra lessons from Sheehan, the senior feels there is more room to better his play.
“I think I could improve my volleys,” he said. “I could come to the net more often, finish my points quicker.”
Dweikat doesn’t need much improvement in the classroom. He sports a 4.31 GPA and ranks in the top 25 of his senior class.
“My dad pushes me to do well in academics, as well as sports,” Dweikat said.
He’s been accepted to N.C. State, East Carolina, UNC-Wilmington and Virginia Tech and appears headed to N.C. State.
“They have an excellent engineering program,” he said. “It’s highly ranked.”
Dweikat hopes to major in aerospace engineering, a study he’s been considering for a few years.
“I took a class at Croatan called aerospace engineering, and it just felt like a good life decision,” he said.
He hopes to work for a company like Boeing and help build planes.
Here are a few of Dweikat’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “American Psycho.”
Favorite TV Show: “Rick and Morty.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Tom and Jerry.”
Favorite Band/Artist: NLE Choppa.
Favorite Song: “Family Ties” by Baby Keem.
Favorite Book: “Dune” by Frank Herbert.
Favorite Team: Liverpool F.C.
Favorite Athlete: Mohamed Salah.
Favorite Vacation: Barcelona, Spain.
Favorite Hobby: Working out.
Favorite Subject: AP Statistics.
Favorite Quote: “You’re not terribly important to me.” – Patrick Bateman.
Favorite Food: Sushi.
Favorite Drink: Peach tea.
Favorite Restaurant: RuckerJohns.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: Winning against Greene Central.
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Mikaela Worsinger.
Favorite Sport: Tennis.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Do my handshake with my brother.”
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Jack Harlow.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Jack Harlow, Kanye West, Will Smith, Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Alex Amato, Ty Nickson, Chloe Hunsinger, Cora Taylor, Matthew McCray and coach Jim Sheehan.
Items For A Deserted Island: Pickaxe, lighter, tent, water, MREs.
