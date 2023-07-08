EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Department held its first contest this summer of the Youth Surf Series at Western Ocean Access.
Conditions were tough for the 14-and-under age surfers, challenging their skills and knowledge of the water.
Carrison Furtner won the Push ‘N’ Go division, Lucia Lyliston took the Girls 14-and-under, Sam Furtner captured the Boys 11-and-under, and Joel McEvan was victorious in the Boys 12-14.
The overall winner of the series is determined by points obtained from each contest.
Entry forms can be picked up and dropped off at Atlantic Beach Surf Shop, Bert’s Surf Shop, Marsh’s Surf Shop and South Swell Surf Shop.
Contests are free and feature pizza for participants.
Contests are held in the same format as contests held by the Eastern Surfing Association with kids learning the rules and aspects of competition in a fun environment.
The next contest is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11.
The series thanks area surf shops, Drew Conekin and Wanda Martinez of the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Department, Wes Whitt and Tim Nixon of the Central North Carolina District of the Eastern Surfing Association, Paul Pagliughi and Beth Schub.
Here are results of the contest:
Push ‘N’ Go: 1, Carrison Furtner; 2, Wolfgang Acree; 3, Been Reed; 4, Ben Reed; 5, Luna Pitko; 6, Wyatt Livingston.
Girls 14-and-under: 1, Lucia Lyliston; 2, Sarah Reed; 3, Avery Edwards.
Boys 11-and-under: 1, Sam Furtner; 2, Hudson Livingston.
Boys 12-14: 1, Joel McEvan; 2, Leo Franzese.
