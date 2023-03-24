SWANSBORO — Another match, another shutout for the West Carteret boys tennis team on Tuesday.
The Patriots (6-0) blanked Swansboro 9-0 on the road to improve to 3-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference, still tied with Croatan for first in the league.
Both teams have defeated the same three teams to start conference play. West has a chance to snap the Cougars’ 56-game winning streak in conference play when the two teams square off at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport on Tuesday, April 4.
Only two matches in the singles round didn’t include at least one shutout set. Adam Cummings at No. 1 won a competitive 6-3, 6-1 victory over Brady Geddes, while Worth Stack at No. 5 fended off Gavin Bennett 6-3, 6-3.
Moksh Thakore at No. 2 beat Hao Ni 6-1, 6-0, Tanner Hahn at No. 3 defeated Kirk Toomer 6-0, 6-2, Slate Taber at No. 4 beat Lorenzo Gervasi 6-0, 6-1 and Ethan Sherrill at No. 6 defeated Austin Eckert 6-2, 6-0.
Both teams stuck to starters in the top two doubles matchups. Cummings and Thakore teamed up at No. 1 for an 8-1 win over Geddes and Ni, while Hahn and Stack at No. 2 partnered up at No. 2 for an 8-4 victory over Toomer and Gervasi.
At No. 3, Connor Ballou and Peter Huynh won 8-1 over Tyler Freeman and Bennett.
West will host Richlands (1-2) on Wednesday for its next match.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 9, Swansboro 0
Singles
No. 1: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Brady Geddes (S), 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2: Moksh Thakore (WC) def. Hao Ni (S), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3: Tanner Hahn (WC) def. Kirk Toomer (S), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 4: Slate Taber (WC) def. Lorenzo Gervasi (S), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 5: Worth Stack (WC) def. Gavin Bennett (S), 6-3, 6-3.
No. 6: Ethan Sherrill (WC) def. Austin Eckert (S), 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Cummings/Thakore (WC) def. Geddes/Ni (S), 8-1.
No. 2: Hahn/Stack (WC) def. Toomer/Gervasi (S), 8-4.
No. 3: Connor Ballou/Peter Huynh (WC) def. Tyler Freeman/Bennett (S), 8-1.
