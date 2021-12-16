WINSTON SALEM — The Croatan track and field teams faced top-notch competition last weekend at the Stay In Your Lane Invitational and came home with plenty of strong finishes.
Navaya Zales, who won the 3A cross country championship this fall, showed the ability to contend for more titles on the JDL Fast Trask, the site of the winter indoor state finals.
The senior earned two victories, taking the 1,600 meters in 5 minutes, 8.35 seconds and the 3,200 meters in 11:01.
Some events had as many as 70 participants.
The boys team also collected two wins.
Colten Rodriguez grabbed the top spot in the 3,200 meters in 9:50. He also garnered a runner-up spot in the 1,600 meters in 4:31.
James Wallace, Luke Nicolajsen, Matthew Quispe and Kenny Lombreglia finished first in the 1,600-meter relay in 3:36.
Nicolajsen placed second in the 500 meters in 1:09.91, followed by Lombreglia in third in 1:10.11 and Quispe in fourth in 1:10.37.
Will Rouse claimed second in the shot put with a 49-feet, 8.875-inch push.
Wallace secured the fourth spot in the 1,000 meters in 2:43.
The girls added four more top-10 finishes to their day.
Cameran Ladd, Audrey Kirkwood, Logan Besemer and Alyssia Trigleth toed the line in 4:24 to take third in the 1,600-meter relay.
Kirkwood hit 1:27 on the watch to take 12th in the 500 meters and Trigleth also claimed 16th in the 300 meters in 43.58.
Kayla Hunt, Ayla Zales, Eliana Dettle and Bessemer placed fourth in the 3,200-meter relay in 11:17.
Hunt added a 10th-place finish in the 3,200 meters in 13:22, Ayla Zales took 18th in the 1,000 meters in 3:37, followed by Dettle in 22nd in 4:01.
Ginger Hayden snagged fifth in the triple jump with a 34-04 leap. She also took 11th in the long jump with a 15-11.5 tale of the tape.
Ladd rounded out the top-five finishes with a time of 1:26 in the 500 meters to end up fifth.
The 800-meter relay team of Sidney Inscoe, Carly Gordinier, Tessa McFarland and Besemer placed 13th in 2:02.
Hannah Berger claimed 20th in the 500 meters in 1:33, and Hazel Scott pushed the shot put 21-09 to claim 23rd.
The boys added four more top-10 finishes to their performance.
Tyrese Cone ended up sixth in the 3,200 meters in 10:56, Jack Daffron took seventh in the pole vault with a 12-06 clearance, followed by Ben Futral in ninth with a 10-06 vault, and Nate Boal registered a 33-05 leap in the triple jump to take ninth.
Boal joined Luke Reardon, Brayden Stephens and Cooper Stephens in the 800-meter relay to clock in at 1:42 and finish 15th.
Brayden Stephens took 30th in the 300 meters in 38.53. Reardon finished 66th in 44.00, and P.J. Kramer placed 67th in 45.37.
Sean Manning just missed a top-10 finish by taking 11th in the 1,000 meters in 2:52. Trey Austin followed in 14th in 2:54.
