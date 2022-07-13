MOREHEAD CITY — For all three days of the Big Rock Kids Tournament, the weigh station will be for more than just experienced anglers.
Tournament Director Carlee Sharpe estimates there will be 500 youth anglers descending on Big Rock Landing, looking to learn the ropes of fishing with a fleet of instructors and volunteers ready to teach.
“They’ll learn the basic principles of fishing, how to be an ethical angler and how to consider the environment when you’re fishing,” Sharpe said.
Sharpe is expecting large groups on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, including those from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain and the Carteret County Parks and Recreation summer program.
The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) will be on hand to lead a seminar on fishing and work with volunteers from Parker Boats to instruct the young anglers. The bait for the three-day camp is being provided by Saltwater Bait and Tackle and Taps N Tackle.
“We’re very grateful for all of the volunteers who have come forward to help make this possible,” Sharpe said. “Last year’s event was amazing, and we’re hoping to help it grow going forward.”
The goal, Sharpe said, is to provide a free outlet of learning and engagement with fishing, the likes of which many youths do not have access to.
“For kids who don’t necessarily have the opportunity to go offshore and fish for marlin and dolphin,” she said, “this is way for them to still be able to get involved and have fun. All of it helps grow the sport of fishing.”
Campers will learn how to tie knots and cast a fishing pole, among other things, all at the downtown docks in and around Big Rock Landing.
There will also be a tie-dying activity available for children during the Food Trucks + Fun at the Fountain event on Friday at 6 p.m.
