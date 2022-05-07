FOUR OAKS — West Carteret senior golfer Shawn Benson tied for a 3A east regional championship on Monday at Reedy Creek Golf Course.
Benson shot a 72 to par the course, tying Ryan John Jahr of West Brunswick and Tyler Jones of Jacksonville for the title. That also earned him a spot in the 3A state championship at Pinehurst on Monday and Tuesday.
Benson won’t be alone, either, not after the Patriots placed third as a team in the regional round. The top golfers – Jake Bradley, David Garner, Ryan Johnson and Benson – finished the course with a combined score of 335, 47 strokes over par. J.H. Rose won the match with a score of 307.
Bradley placed second on his team and 15th overall with a score of 81. He finished nine strokes over par. Garner placed 29th overall in 89 strokes, and Johnson finished 38th in 93.
All four golfers will compete in the state championship on Monday.
Croatan sent two golfers to the regional match. Johnathan Le placed 20th with a score of 84, 12 strokes over par, and Dominic Metcalf placed 62nd with a 107.
--------------
The West Carteret boys golf team wrapped up a 3A Coastal Conference championship on April 25 with a win at North Shore Golf Course in Sneads Ferry.
The Patriots’ top four golfers shot a combined 323 to beat the field of five teams. White Oak placed second with a score of 395, Dixon placed third with 396, Croatan fourth with 404 and Richlands fifth with 434.
West placed first in every match this season, the first two of which were nine holes and the last four 18. Croatan placed second in three of six matches this season. It finished as the third-place team behind White Oak.
The lowest score of the match for West came from Benson, who finished the course in 74 strokes. Benson had the best score in the match by two strokes. Bradley shot a 76, Garner an 86 and Johnson an 87 as the top four scores.
Other Patriots in the match were Davis Starling with a score of 97 and Kai Thammavungsa with a 103.
For the Cougars, Le led the way with a 78. Metcalf shot a 95, Brayton Lenthall a 111 and Zack Snyder a 120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.