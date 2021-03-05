MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys soccer team slipped to fourth place in the 3A Coastal Conference this past week with a pair of losses.
The Patriots (3-5 overall) lost to Jacksonville 3-1 at home on Wednesday after falling to White Oak 3-2 in double overtime on Monday. They slipped to 3-4 in conference play with the loss.
Jacksonville (7-0) took a 2-0 lead at halftime to keep its undefeated streak alive against West. Both teams scored a goal in the second half. The final score was an improvement upon the Cardinals’ 6-1 victory on Feb. 11. No statistics were available from the match.
West and White Oak (1-5), the last-place team in the league, scored two goals each in the first half of their match. White Oak got its winning goal from Matthew King in second overtime. He scored twice in the match.
There were no other statistics available from the match.
West will face White Oak a second time on Tuesday, this time on the road. It will wrap up its regular season on Thursday at Havelock (4-2).
