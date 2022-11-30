OCEAN — The Croatan boys swim team earned the first regional championship in program history last season to go with its third consecutive league title and a top-five state finish.
The majority of the successful squad returns this season.
“I think they would be very upset if those things didn’t happen again,” Michaela Worsinger said as she enters her seventh season as the Croatan coach. “The big scorers are all back this year, and they hope they can defend their titles.”
The Cougars didn’t just win the regional in their first year in the 3A division, they dominated, putting up 351 points to First Flight’s runner-up total of 263. West Carteret took third with 259.
Ryan Simcic is back after accounting for four gold medals in the regional meet.
In addition to wins in the 50-yard freestyle (21.88 seconds) and the 100-yard freestyle (47.42), he teamed up with Nathan Michalowicz, Matej Roth and Rylan Feimster in the 400 freestyle (3:30.61) and joined Harrison Milano, Paul Padgett and Michalowicz in the 200 medley relay (1:43.85) to garner victories in those races.
Milano is the only swimmer to graduate from those relay teams. Two other seniors also exhausted their eligibility.
Michalowicz gave the team its other win in the 100 backstroke (56.27). He also took third in the 100 butterfly (56.66).
Padgett, who finished fourth in the 100 butterfly (58.93) and sixth in the 200 freestyle (2:02.09), and Gavin Pesko, who took fourth in the 200 medley (2:20.27), return after a strong offseason.
“Paul did a lot this summer, and he is going to see drops quickly,” Worsinger said. “And Gavin looked strong in a year-round meet in October, and he’s already dropped 4-5 seconds from where he was last year.”
The boys and girls swept the league championship meets for the third straight season.
The boys put up 172 points to West Carteret’s 152. Swansboro placed third with 135. The girls won comfortably, scoring 178 points to West Carteret’s 126. Swansboro was third with 118.
“It’s typically us and West and Swansboro,” Worsinger said. “A lot of those kids have been swimming together forever – since they were little.”
The girls will have their work cut out for them to repeat as conference champions and duplicate their third-place regional finish after graduating eight swimmers.
Madison Bowen and Falon McCabe return as two of the program’s most talented swimmers.
Bowen had two individual wins as a freshman at the league title meet, taking the 200-yard freestyle (2:06) and the 500 freestyle (5:35).
McCabe was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:24) and third in the 50 freestyle (25.59).
“Madison and Falon, they stay amped up,” Worsinger said. “They are always working hard and swimming year-round. We have a lot of kids like that. Our top two to three kids are year-round swimmers. They show up in shape, and they make sure the other kids are in shape when the season starts.”
Croatan will also benefit from the transfer of Sophia Monica.
“She’s moved in, and she’s looking strong,” Worsinger said. “She is a junior, and I think she will be a powerhouse for us.”
Worsinger noted the team has a strong freshman class of hardworking swimmers willing to do whatever it takes to help the team.
“Those are a good group of girls,” she said. “I can throw them into any event, like the fly and 500s, and those typically scare the freshmen off.”
