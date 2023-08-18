MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys soccer team won its home debut Thursday night against Washington, improving to 2-0 on the season.
Under the direction of coach Noah Lewis, the Patriots have started the year 2-0 for the third time in a row.
On Monday, the Patriots opened the 2023 season with a convincing victory over Havelock, and they followed it up with another successful night against Washington. Both games were decided by 4-1 scores.
“Playing Havelock, we knew we were going to maintain the majority of the possession. That’s our playstyle, we want to keep the ball,” said Lewis. “I think that was the perfect game, because that gave us the confidence to come in here and do that to Washington.”
Ryan Duncan's goal from close in gave the Patriots the lead in the 17th minute. With 13 minutes remaining in the first half of play, Washington quickly answered with a goal of their own.
At the beginning of the second half, the Patriots scored again, and in the 62nd and 64th minutes, they tallied two goals in less than two minutes. In the second half, Washington only managed two shots on goal.
“The very first 20 minutes, I would say it was all us,” said Lewis. “After we scored, we got a little lazy, thinking that the game was in our hands already, a little bit of a lapse of concentration, little bit unlucky to concede that goal off a missing clearance. But all in all, as soon as that second goal went in, we were right back in it.”
The bulk of the contest on Thursday night was played with the Patriots in possession of the ball. While Washington totaled only eight shots on goal, the Patriots had 15.
Duncan, a senior forward, and Guion Capehart, a junior forward, were essential in helping the team keep possession. Capehart had two shots and two goals, compared to Duncan's five shots and one goal for the night.
“Those guys are dual threats the whole entire game, not just going forward, but also pressing from the front defensively,” said Lewis. “That’s one thing we’ve been working on. Just because you’re an attacker doesn’t mean you don’t defend. I mean you’re the first defenders, you’ve got to stop them up front. They were causing havoc and making them make bad passes, and they were ready to capitalize on an error.”
Senior Jack Ferry finished the night with one goal and an assist, and junior Winslow Richardon and sophomore Manuel Dominguez each tallied an assist.
Sophomore Beckett Wood led the team with two goals against Havelock. Juniors Macon Varner and Phuong Huynh each tallied a score.
Freshman Tucker Dickison, Dominguez and Capehart provided the assists.
The Patriots will continue their non-conference schedule on Tuesday at East Carteret (0-1).
