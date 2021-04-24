OCEAN — Croatan baseball coach Josh Shaffer is just ready to get back out on the field.
After the 2020 season was cut short from the COVID-19 pandemic and this season was pushed back to late April, the fourth-year head coach wants to get back to hardball.
“We’re excited to get back out there and have a chance to play,” Shaffer said. “It was a bummer to get shut down last season after two weeks. It’s a shortened season now, but we’re just happy to have the opportunity to play.”
The Cougars went 3-2 in the stunted season last year. The program is looking to bounce back from an 8-15 finish in 2019. It graduated seven seniors last spring but brings back a team with plenty of experience.
Some of that experience came in the fall with the first-ever Big Rock Fall Baseball League. Several Croatan players participated in the league, in addition to showcase ball, ensuring the Cougars won’t have much rust when the regular season starts this week.
“We’re thankful they had that league,” Shaffer said. “It was cool to get out there and watch them play and even compete each other. We’re returning a lot of guys who have varsity experience and who have a chance to be impact players.”
For the start of the season, Shaffer will have to do without a handful of his starters. They’re still playing football, which began in February this school year instead of August. The Cougars won an outright conference title for the first time in program history and traveled to Washington for the second round of the 2A state playoffs on Friday.
“We’re a little shorthanded right now,” Shaffer said. “Five of our varsity guys are still playing football. We’re pulling for them and hoping they go as far as they can. They have a chance to put up the best season in school history.”
When all of the pieces are finally on the board, Shaffer pointed to three Cougars who will have significant impacts on the field – senior Ryan Bellamy and juniors Owen Bellamy and Matthew McCray. McCray was a freshman the last time the Cougars played a full season, and the Bellamy brothers transferred from Virginia just before last season.
“Ryan will play some outfield, first base and pitch and hit from the left side,” Shaffer said. “Owen will also be high up in the lineup and is versatile on defense. He’ll catch a little and play infield and even pitch. Matthew, he’s a guy who we would have loved to bring up as a starter last year, but he played behind some really good guys, so he hasn’t had a full shot. We’re looking for him to have a big impact.”
Ryan Bellamy will rotate as pitcher, first base and outfield, while Owen Bellamy will play catcher, third base and pitcher. McCray will be at shortstop and pitch.
Other starters already penciled in are Austin Odom at pitcher, third base and first base, Jack Riley at second base, Matt Lasater and Sam Hamlin in the outfield and Jaime Register at first base, outfield and pitching.
The Cougars will have a new look at their field for the new season as well. Years of fundraising yielded a new backdrop, substituting a large barrier net for a fence, expanding the spectator area and installing a warning track.
“We actually had most of that finished for the start of the 2020 season,” Shaffer said. “It was definitely something that I’ve been wanting to see improved since I took over the program. The boys and their families have done a lot of fundraising for it. We wanted it to look like a ballpark instead of just a field. We want it to be something our players, parents and community can be proud of.”
The regular season starts for the Cougars on Tuesday at home against Lejeune. The schedule will be exclusively made up of 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference opponents.
“We didn’t play any conference games last year or scrimmage any of those teams, so we’re basing our game plans off what we can remember from two years ago,” Shaffer said. “There’s no real scouting to be done. It’s going to be interesting.”
