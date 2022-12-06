BEAUFORT — If Tanzania Locklear can put together a career that resembles Della Burney’s, she will have a great one.
The East Carteret guard dedicated last season to her late aunt and what a season it was. She earned the News-Times Player of the Year after averaging a county-high 19.5 points.
“After my aunt passed away, I went out there and played for her,” Locklear said. “I believe she was there with me.”
Burney died on Sept. 26, 2021 of lung cancer. She was 55.
The 1984 News-Times Player of the Year was one of the best the county has ever produced.
It was generally accepted that Burney was the best player in East history when she graduated. She was the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,864 points and had been named all-conference for three consecutive seasons, including during her senior year when she led the Mariners to the 2A Coastal Conference championship.
Burney scored in double figures in 78 straight games and holds the single-game scoring record with 47 points in a contest against Dixon.
Numbers like those helped her earn a scholarship to N.C. State.
Locklear, who sports a 3.4 GPA in the classroom, would like to follow in Burney’s footsteps.
“Playing college ball has been a goal for as long as I can remember,” she said. “My aunt played at N.C. State, and so it’s always been my goal to play there. I’m trying to be like her.”
She nearly matched Burney last season for the single-game scoring record.
In a 73-50 win over Southside, she put up a whopping 45 points, going for 12 points in the first quarter, 10 in the second, 11 in the third and 12 in the fourth. She went 12-for-16 from the foul line.
Scoring 47 points in a game might be difficult, but matching Burney’s 1,864 career points may be even tougher.
“I would like to beat the school record, but I know I’m not going to be able to beat her,” Locklear said. “I only have so much time left, and she did a lot. I really want to get my 1K, though.”
At her current rate of scoring, Locklear is on pace to reach 1,000 career points this season.
She has started her junior campaign on a tear, going for at least 20 points in each of her first give games and averaging 24.0 points.
“I put a lot of work in this offseason,” Locklear said. “I worked on guard stuff, because I know that is going to help me as far as the college level goes, because of my height.”
Locklear has picked up where she left off last season.
After putting up 12.0 points per game in the first nine contests of her sophomore year, she then averaged an impressive 27.9 points in the final 10. Locklear scored 35 points or more in three games down the stretch.
Nothing happens by chance for her.
“I have this notebook of what I need to do each year, and I check them off as I do them, so it really helps me keep a schedule for myself,” she said. “I still have stuff I need to work on, my vision, going left instead of going right all the time, and shooting a better percentage on my free throws.”
East went 9-1 last season in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference to capture the league title.
“I think we can go 10-0 this season,” Locklear said.
The Mariners went 17-3 in their first year at the 2A level with a trip to the third round of the state playoffs.
The team looks to be as strong this season, starting 5-0.
“I think we’re on a good run right now,” Locklear said. “
Kendalyn Dixon’s graduation from the 2021-2022 team left a leadership vacuum that Locklear said she’s been working to help fill.
“I’ve been really active talking this year,” she said. “I’ve seen myself grow that way, because I used to be really shy and not talk. I would just play. I’m communicating better and making sure everybody on the team has a good bond and relationship, and I’m trying to know where everybody’s head is at.”
She started her career at East in fine form, averaging 16.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.8 steals.
“My freshman year, I did pretty well,” Locklear said. “I was just a little nervous, but by my sophomore year, I felt like I was starting to grow. I tell myself if I do better than I did the previous year, then I know I’ve succeeded.”
Here are a few of Locklear’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Hate U Give.”
Favorite TV Show: “Supergirl.”
Favorite Cartoon: “The Amazing World of Gumball.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Kehlani.
Favorite Song: “Nights Like This” by Kehlani.
Favorite Book: “The Bible.”
Favorite Team: Golden State Warriors.
Favorite Athlete: Zia Cooke.
Favorite Vacation: Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Favorite Hobby: Basketball.
Favorite Subject: Animal science.
Favorite Quote: “Second is the first loser.”
Favorite Food: Boneless chicken wings.
Favorite Drink: Water.
Favorite Restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite Season: Spring.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Hitting the three-pointer to tie the game with Pamlico.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Jason Salter.
Favorite Sport: Basketball.
Favorite Website/App: TikTok.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Listening to music.”
Favorite Follow on Social Media: N.C. State Women’s Basketball.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Kehlani, Tupac, Della Burney, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jordan Poole.
Ideal Group To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse: Kenliana Dixon, Eva Watson, Hayley Guthrie, Riley O’Neal, Tiana Staryeu and coach B.J. Frazier.
Items For A Deserted Island: First aid kit, flashlight, matches, knife and hammock.
