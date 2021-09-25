BEAUFORT — Adam McIntosh doesn’t hesitate when asked where the phone call revealing his MRI results of his injured left knee ranked in terms of receiving bad news.
“That is No. 1,” he said. “I haven’t had any relatives die, thankfully, so that is the worst.”
The East Carteret senior quarterback got the news Thursday, Sept. 9 on the car ride home after getting his knee scanned. He had torn both his ACL and MCL.
“It was bad,” McIntosh said.
The prognosis went from bad to worse on Wednesday, Sept. 15 when surgery revealed he had also torn his meniscus, meaning he can’t put any weight on the leg for 6-8 weeks.
McIntosh, last year’s 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Offensive Player of the Year, was hoping for just a meniscus tear on Friday, Aug. 27 when he injured his knee in a 34-20 loss to Ayden-Grifton.
After scoring on a 16-yard run to give his team a 20-14 lead just before halftime, he tried to dive into the end zone for the two-point conversion.
“My leg got caught in the mud, and a kid hit my knee and it went 90 degrees in the wrong direction,” he said. “It didn’t feel good, but I got up and played a whole other quarter.”
He compared the hit to taking a helmet to the side of his knee as a junior in a 25-13 victory over Richlands. McIntosh was able to shake that one off.
This wasn’t the same.
He went down again with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter after totaling 121 yards of offense and two touchdowns up to that point.
“I got hit in a pileup, I felt something go, and I was done for,” he said.
Even then he was able get up and run on the sideline after being carried off the field. He felt no pain at any time.
The next morning proved a different story.
“It was swollen up as big as a football,” he said.
News of McIntosh’s injury soon made its way around the county after he finished last year on such a tear and entered this season with designs on making an even bigger impact.
The way he wrapped up his junior campaign, and the work he put in the offseason, had him and his team dreaming big.
“The biggest thing I hate about it is he prepped so hard for this season,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “He hit camp after camp, and his recruiting was starting to pick up. My heart dropped when I heard. I hate it for him, I hate it for the team.”
McIntosh threw for more than 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for nearly 800 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior.
He threw for 673 yards and six touchdowns in the last three games, attempting 91 passes in those contests.
And even though last season finished at the end of April in the pandemic-amended schedule, he still put on 10 pounds of muscle in the offseason.
He also started to take his college recruitment seriously, visiting camps at Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Charlotte, Elon, Furman and Yale.
Then in the season opener, he accomplished something that had been done just four other times in county history.
He rushed for more than 300 yards in a wild 59-42 win over Swansboro, finishing with 312 on the ground to go with five touchdowns on 23 carries.
The Mariners (1-2) had been an offensive juggernaut with McIntosh under center since the start of last season. They scored at least 50 points in four of 10 games he started and finished, averaging 42 points over that stretch.
He’s hoping the injury doesn’t affect his recruiting too much.
“I’ve talked to some coaches, and I think I still have a good chance of getting picked up,” he said. “I have two games of film from this year, and plenty from last year, so hopefully that will be good enough.”
McIntosh, who’s also a standout student with a 3.8 GPA, said he’s attacking his rehab work with the same intensity he did this past offseason. That work has put him ahead of schedule due to his previous level of strength and fitness. He’s hoping to be back in time for baseball season in March or April.
“Right now, I’m just doing a lot of stretching,” he said. “Working on my quads, keeping my legs strong.”
And in the meantime, he’s adding to the East coaching staff.
“I’m trying to help the team as much as I can,” he said. “I’m trying to help (new starting quarterback) Darren (Piner).”
As much as his play on the field will be missed, Frazier said its an attitude like that which will be sorely missed.
“When you lose a player of his caliber, it makes it difficult,” he said. “He’s a captain and a leader. You’re replacing not just a football player, but a leader, which is even harder, because leadership is earned, and he had earned it from his teammates and coaching staff. That is what we will miss the most.”
