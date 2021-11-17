I’m a big fan of “heavy metals!” No, I’m not referring to Iron Maiden, Megadeth or Metallica but some of my favorite heavy metal artificial baits, like Kastmaster, Hopkins and Stingsilvers.
These baits are versatile, mimic many natural baits, are east to use and often cast like the wind while catching nearly any and all predatory fishes.
They mimic everything from slim sand eel and Atlantic silverside and bay anchovy jigs, diamond jigs and Deadly Dick lures to wider profile spoons like the Crippled Herring, Krocodile, Hopkins and Hopkins Shorty, the Johnson Silver Minnow Weedless Spoon and my favorite, the Kastmaster, all to mimic peanut bunkers and/or other wider profile forage fish. These baits can be used to target false albacore, Atlantic bonito, blues, Spanish mackerel, stripers, flounder and gray trout. I also use them, especially the gold ¾-ounce Kastmaster, to target spotted sea trout and red drum from the surf.
You can see also see that I mentioned everything from typically topwater predators like false albacore and Spanish mackerel to bottom dwellers like summer flounder and gray trout. Yes, these baits can be effectively worked throughout the water column by varying retrieval speed and height of the rod tip as you “look” to find where your target fish are feeding. Frequently, I will stop my retrieval and let the metal tumble down to the bottom like an injured fish and then rip it off the bottom and continue my retrieve.
In general, these baits, which range from a fraction of an ounce to several ounces, are found in silver or gold. Some have other colors, like the blue stripe on a Kastmaster, and many now sport holographic reflective bodies like the blingy Thingama Jigs and Bic Nic Spanish Candy. My preference is holographic gold tape with a fish scale pattern. It really jazzes up the metal lure and dramatically increases its visibility for fish that see first and eat second.
---------------------
We are currently in a fishing regimen which provides great variety of fish on the move, both coming and going.
For the last three Mondays, the speckled trout made an appearance at Oceanana and Bogue Inlet piers and in the surf east of the piers. Talk about an interesting pattern!
They also have worked their ways into the backwater creeks where I’ve had some success recently, including Broad Creek along the Highway 24 corridor. They are also still active in the flats, and I’ve heard of specks now showing at the submerged Radio Island Rock Jetty and the Cape Lookout Rock Jetty, both traditional fall targets for trout fishing. They have also made their expected appearance in Stella in the White Oak River. They are everywhere.
Right now, the other trout, the gray trout, aka weakfish, fishing is also hot from the bridges in the Morehead City Port on out to the nearshore artificial reefs, with fish over 3 pounds being jigged up with Thingma Jigs at AR 315 for example and out at Cape Lookout. They are probably at the Keypost Rocks too, where I’ve caught them in years past in the fall.
The riled-up surf waters last week also brought out the drum family of fish, minus the spots, that is, good catches of slot-size red and black drum, croakers and sea mullet from local fishing piers and surf. The northern puffers are showing in the surf as well. Good surfin’ spots to try include the old Iron Steamer access in Pine Knoll Shores and around Fort Macon. So where are the spots anyway?
How about the old drum? There are excellent catches reported around the inlets as they have left their summer spawning grounds. Ocracoke and Portsmouth islands are good targets and also areas around Lookout Shoals and down the beach out of the New River Inlet. And yes, that includes the ocean fishing piers on both Bogue Banks and Topsail Island. Many fish in the 40-inch range are being posted on social media daily.
Although the bluefish remain, the Spanish fled the chilly waters last week, and the kings have moved a bit offshore as well, in the 10- to 20-mile range. False albacore fishing has slowed a bit but is still a viable target. Capt. Gary Dubiel suggests they can be caught in 30 feet of water which is just off the beach, and there are fish to be had working behind the shrimp trawls, but the tradeoff is that you also have to share them with sharks in the trawl discards.
For the fishing piers, the puffers and fall sea mullet have arrived.
Oceanana Pier reports puffers, a few spots, croakers, gray trout and loads of specks early in the week with lots of shorts.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had good variety with puffers showing in good numbers, a nice speckled trout run early in the week, and early in the day, gray trout, blues and slot red and black drums to 6 pounds. Unfortunately, there are stingrays galore. In the last few days, big sea mullet have made an appearance out at the far end of the pier if your bait can make it through the hungry bluefish.
Seaview Pier reports trout, blues and sea mullet. Ditto for Surf City Pier, plus a few drum.
Jolly Roger Pier reports no kings this week but big sea mullet, black drum, spots and speckled trout.
BOGUS NOTES
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.