BEAUFORT — If its opener is any indication of the season ahead, the East Carteret girls golf team could be in store for a good one.
The Mariners finished just nine shots behind Croatan in a three-team match with Epiphany at the Beaufort Club. The Cougars won it with 143, followed by East with 152 and Epiphany at 186.
East also supplied the medalist in Carley Fulcher who shot a 45 over nine holes and broke a tie with Croatan’s Madeline Cunningham on a third-card playoff.
“I’m kind of excited about it, because Croatan is always loaded,” Sholar Warren said as she enters her fourth year as coach. “I’m hopeful. I think the girls are encouraged.”
Fulcher shot a 124 as a freshman at the Goldsboro Municipal Golf Club in last year’s 1A/2A regional.
She is all about golf,” Warren said. “She golfs a lot with her grandaddy.”
Corrie Rose was six shots off the last state tournament qualifying spot at the regional with a 112 in her junior campaign.
“I think she and I both have some pretty high expectations for her this season,” Warren said.
Rose tied for fifth in the opener at the Beaufort Club with a 52.
Warren credited the club for its use of the facility.
“Golf is still relatively new to our side of the bridge, and we would not have these girls out here if it wasn’t for the Beaufort Club,” she said. “Their general manager, Sam (Dewar), their pro, Ross (Carlyle), they are the driving force for golf at our school and really support junior golf. They do so much for us. They are so welcoming and helpful and willing to have us here, which is awesome.”
Warren was also complimentary of Epiphany. Pamlico is the only other school in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference to produce a girls golf team, meaning the Mariners struggle to find matches.
“I love Epiphany,” she said. “Their athletic director is so gracious to us and always willing to include us in their matches.”
The Mariners will go to Carolina Colours Golf Club on Monday to take on Pamlico and Havelock. They will join Croatan and West Carteret in some of their 3A Coastal Conference matches his season, including one on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Morehead City Country Club.
“We’re still trying to find more matches,” Warren said. “It can be frustrating, but it’s worth it to get the girls on other courses and earn that experience.”
Freshmen Darby Short and Annabelle Grist each shot a 55 in the opener.
“Darby plays softball, and she has a softball swing, but she has such amazing hand-eye coordination, and she can drive it,” Warren said. “There are times she outdrives me, and that is when I’m really trying. Annabelle was Beaufort Middle’s No. 1 player last year, and she did well in the county.”
Other returning players include Jessica Conway, Lucy Ramey and Lillie Burch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.