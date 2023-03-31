OCEAN — Croatan ran away with the three-team boys track and field home meet Thursday while tying for the top spot on the girls side.
The boys put up 105 points to dominate versus White Oak and Swansboro, which each totaled 40.
The Cougar girls matched White Oak with 73 points apiece. Swansboro scored 41.
Cooper Stephens won the boys 110-meter hurdles in 15.56 seconds and also took the 300-meter hurdles in 40.13. He joined Brayden Stephens, Justin Wax and Hunter Poole to help lead the 800-meter relay to a victory in 1:34.
The 1,600-meter relay team of Brayden Stephens, Matthew Quispe, Noah Guerrero and William Reyes also finished first in 3:32.71. Quispe captured the 400 meters in 50.17, followed by Brayden Stephens in 51.10 and Trey Austin in 51.80.
James Wallace took the 1,600 meters in 4:30.40, and Guerrero won the 3,200 meters in 9:44.38. Tyrese Cone placed second in both events, clocking in at 4:41.45 and 9:50.30, respectively.
The Cougars took the top three spots in the pole vault with Robert Wallace winning with a 11-foot vault, followed by Gavin Pesko and Andrew Hall with 10-0 clearances.
Hall teamed up with Zach McCabe, Spencer Byrd and Reyes in the 3,200-meter relay to help the team finish third in 10:21.80.
Tim McCabe claimed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.63, and Michael McCabe ended up third in the discus with a 125-05 throw.
Croatan garnered three other runner-up finishes with Peyton Heath leaping 39-09 in the triple jump, Kayden Myette clearing 5-04 in the triple jump, and Landon Lewis, Kooper Rosi, Hunter Poole and Robert Wallace timing in at 48.69 in the 400-meter relay.
Rosi finished third in the shot put with a 38-05 push, and Pierce Mahnke placed third in the 200 meters in 24.42.
Lexi Trip captured four podium finishes in the girls meet.
She won the 300-meter hurdles in 49.82 and joined Kennedy Zaiden, Paige Merrell and Alyssia Trigleth to help propel the 800-meter relay team to a win in 1:47.33.
Tripp, Zaiden and Merrell teamed up with Logan Besemer in the 1,600-meter relay to take second in 4:24.44. Tripp placed third in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.09.
Zaiden stopped the watch in 1:02.47 to take the 400 meters and gained a third-place finish in the 200 meters in 27.61. Merrell was second in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.46 and ended up third in the 300-meter hurdles in 51.21.
Trigleth proved victorious in the 200 meters in 25.97.
Cameran Ladd collected two triumphs, taking the 800 meters in 2:31.07 and the 1,600 meters in 5:33.61.
Kayla Hunt hit the line first in the 3,200 meters in 13:29.35 and earned the runner-up spot in the 1,600 meters in 6:01.17.
Ginger Hayden and Cailin Ames each swept a pair of field events.
Hayden leaped 16-00.5 in the long jump and went 38-05 in the triple jump.
Ames threw the shot put 34-07 and tossed the discus 99-0.
Hayden also joined Jadyn Melby, Reagan Turbeville and Besemer to help the 400-meter relay team take second in 53.61.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Lillian Beck, Skylar Nawrocki, Eliana Dettle and Hailey Hartman earned a victory in 10:57.40. Nawrocki placed second in the 800 meters in 2:41.16.
Carly Gordinier grabbed the top spot in the pole vault with a 10-0 vault, followed by Melby with an 8-06 clearance.
Lexi Wahle finished second in the discus with a 91-04 throw and took third in the shot put with a 29-06.75 push.
Kate Reardon secured third in the 400 meters in 1:09.20.
