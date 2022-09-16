MOREHEAD CITY — One night after being humbled, it was the West Carteret volleyball team that humbled another on its home court.
The Patriots (8-2) defeated Dixon 3-1 at home on Thursday, one night after falling to J.H. Rose 3-0 on the road. The 14-25, 25-7, 25-16, 25-21 win over the Bulldogs (8-5) capped a three-game week that included a 3-0 victory over Richlands on Tuesday to start West’s 3A Coastal Conference schedule.
West is climbing up the rankings in the 3A east division, per MaxPreps.com, reaching No. 3 in the classification right behind Rose (13-1), the No. 5 team in the state across all classifications, and Cedar Ridge (11-1), the No. 11 team in the state.
At 2-0, West is tied with Croatan atop the Coastal standings. The Cougars are 6-4 and are the No. 6-ranked team in the 3A east. The Patriots will play Croatan first in Ocean on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
West head coach Michael Turner credited the jarring loss to Rose for helping his team get to 2-0 in the conference. The Patriots’ only losses this season have been to Rose.
“We got humbled (Wednesday) at Rose,” he said. “We weren’t used to playing that fast, and I knew we were going to struggle. But if we hadn’t been humbled last night and forced into a faster speed of play, I think we would have struggled tonight.”
Ironically, the Patriots came out swinging, losing the first set as Dixon played off-speed and took advantage of 10 attacking errors from West.
“They came up and punched us in the mouth,” Turner said. “I thought our girls handled it really well. They showed resolve, and when they got the lead, they pressed down on the accelerator.”
The Patriots sailed past the second set with ease and took care of the third with a double-digit lead, but the fourth set saw both teams make scoring runs.
West’s biggest deficit was 9-4 after the Bulldogs went on a four-point run with Zaynah Cintron serving. The Patriots answered with seven straight points with Riley Williams serving. Megan Kenon had two blocks on the run, while Mary Beth Garrison had one and shared a block with Rachel Chambers.
Each team went on a three- or four-point run until both were tied 19-19 after a Bulldog timeout. They exchanged points with Ann Pierce Jackson scoring a kill, and then Williams served through a three-point run to give her team a 23-20 lead. Errors on both sides delivered the final two points of the set.
“We played so well covering the soft stuff Dixon was trying to do,” Turner said. “We didn’t do a good job of that in the first half, sitting back on our heels expecting them to pipe it. But that wasn’t what they tried to do in this match.”
West will have three more games next week, beginning with a visit from Swansboro (4-5) on Tuesday.
