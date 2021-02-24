BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls basketball team closed its 1A first round playoff game on Tuesday versus Edenton Holmes on a 14-3 run to earn a 45-37 victory.
The Mariners trailed 34-31 with 5:56 to go.
“At the four-minute timeout, I told them we had four minutes to play another night, and either they come out and play their best basketball of the year, or they could watch the rest of the playoffs,” East coach Keith Bernauer said. “And they did it, they accepted the challenge.”
East got the No. 5 seed after going 6-6 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. Holmes went 8-6 overall and finished second in the Albemarle Athletic Conference with a 5-2 mark and received the No. 12 seed.
Tanzania Locklear scored 10 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to lead the comeback effort.
The East freshman started the fourth with eight consecutive points with the final three coming from beyond the arc off the right elbow to tie it up 34-34. She then hit the back end of two free throws with 4:27 remaining to give her team the lead for good.
Kenliana Dixon went coast-to-coast for a layup and then found Ellie Fulcher down low for a layup. Kendalyn Dixon followed with two free throws, and Kenliana Dixon again went from one end line to the other to cap a run of 12 unanswered points.
“I think the girls’ confidence level was the difference,” Bernauer said. “If they made a mistake, they didn’t get down, found a way to get over it and dug deep to find a way to win the game.”
The Mariners outscored the Aces 18-7 in the final frame, which was needed after they were outscored 15-6 in the third and trailed by three entering the fourth. Locklear scored all six of East’s points in the third.
Holmes turned an eight-point deficit in the third into a three-point lead thanks to Jamillian Johnson’s nine points but couldn’t build on that momentum.
“We missed too many wide-open layups tonight,” Holmes coach Mitch Stanley said. “The free throws wouldn’t fall for us. We just didn’t take advantage of opportunities that we should have taken advantage of.”
Neither team shot well from the foul line. Holmes went 6-of-14 (43 percent) while East went 8-of-15 (53 percent). The Mariners hit them when they mattered, however, going 4-of-5 in the fourth.
Johnson led the Aces with 18 points. Holmes was without the services of Le’Asia Stanley who ranks as one of the best players in the state. The junior has averaged 14.8 points and 12.3 rebounds in a three-year varsity career.
Trailing 12-9 late in the first quarter, the home team went on a 9-0 run with Kenliana Dixon hitting two three-pointers and one of two free throws and Fulcher sinking a bucket on a Dixon assist to give East an 18-12 midway through the second.
Dixon scored 14 points while Fulcher ended up with eight.
Each team scored four points in the final 1:51 of the second quarter, and Locklear hit the opening bucket of the second half to give her team its largest lead of the game up to that point at 23-15. The Aces then outscored East 15-4 over the rest of the third.
“I thought it showed what kind of basketball team we are,” Bernauer said. “We got a little bit of a lead, and we came out flat in the third quarter. We take those kinds of lumps. We get flat every once in a while, but we’re learning how to fight through those.”
The Mariners will next host Riverside-Martin on Thursday in the second round. The Knights are the No. 13 seed after going 7-4 overall and 6-4 in the 1A Coastal Plains Conference to finish fourth in the seven-team league. They advanced by downing No. 4 seed Cape Hatteras 54-37 in the first round. Cape Hatteras (6-4, 2-0) came into the playoffs as the top seed out of the Atlantic 6 Conference.
Freshman Keshiya Rhodes leads Riverside with 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. Senior Janeja Perry averages 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.6 steals.
“They have a couple of girls that can really play,” Bernauer said. “We will be ready. It will be nice to play at home.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Holmes.................................. 12 3 15 7 - 37
East Carteret......................... 10 11 6 18 - 45
HOLMES (37) – Johnson 18, Spear 11, Drew 4, Ray 2, Rankins 2.
EAST CARTERET (45) – Locklear 21, Kenl. Dixon 14, Fulcher 8, Kend. Dixon 2.
