It’s much too early for East Carteret and West Carteret football fans to panic.
Sure, those teams have combined to go 0-3 so far this season and been outscored by a combined 174-26, but context is important.
Let’s start with the Mariners.
It’s hard to imagine them getting off to a worst start.
East has yet to find the end zone in two games, getting outscored 113-0.
The season began with a 51-0 loss to White Oak, and it followed with a 62-0 defeat versus Ashley.
It’s difficult to tell where the Beaufort squad stands after those two contests.
White Oak shared the 3A Coastal Conference championship last season and brings back most of the starters from that team.
The Vikings could win eight games this season and once again vie for the league title.
Ashley is in another boat.
The Screaming Eagles haven’t won more than two games in a season over the past three years, going 3-33 in that time, and haven’t posted a winning season since 2004, going 47-141 in the 18 seasons since.
The program is, however, often in a conference with perennial powers like New Hanover and Hoggard.
Last year’s 3A/4A Mideastern Conference featured three teams with at least eight wins, and six of the eight teams had at least five wins.
Ashley could once again struggle to reach .500 this season, but you can’t compare its 4A-sized roster to the Mariners’ 1A-sized roster.
East is a 2A school in name only after a new realignment formula was used to designate the four classifications. Last year’s ADM (average daily membership) shows Ashley with 2,088 students and East with 544.
A struggling 4A team is often going to beat a good 1A team.
East will get a much better idea where it stands this week after its county matchup with Croatan.
Will the Mariners be a decided underdog?
Of course.
They’ve lost four in a row in the series.
But will they be competitive like they were in 2020 (44-29 loss) and 2022 (18-7 loss) or will they suffer a one-sided defeat like they did in 2019 (49-0 loss) and 2021 (62-6 loss).
East’s performance versus the Cougars may also help it discover where it stacks up versus 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference foe Pamlico. The Hurricanes fell 23-0 to Croatan last week.
Speaking of the Coastal Plains, the Mariners can take some solace in the fact the league is struggling as a whole early on.
Pamlico, Southside and Jones Senior are a combined 0-6 and have been outscored a combined 233-32. Only Northside-Pinetown (1-1) and Lejeune (1-1) have earned wins.
West Carteret lost 61-26 to a North Brunswick team that brought back plenty from an outfit that went 11-2 with a trip to the third round of the state playoffs.
The Scorpions lost in the third round to a Seventy-First team that ended the season 14-1 with its lone loss coming 23-22 in the east regional final to eventual state runner-up Northern Nash (15-1).
North Brunswick will likely put together a similar campaign this year thanks to a powerful rushing attack that has put up 840 yards with Eric Moseley leading the way with 357 yards on 33 carries.
West will get a better gauge of its season when it welcomes E.E. Smith this week.
The Golden Bulls are 1-1 after going 1-9 last season.
The Patriots’ 3A Coastal Conference lineup will also be clearer after this week.
Swansboro (0-2) welcomes North Brunswick (2-0), Richlands (1-1) hosts defending 2A state champion East Duplin (2-0), White Oak (2-0) hosts Southwest Onslow (0-2) and Dixon (0-2) travels to South Lenoir (1-1).
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
