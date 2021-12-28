Grace Meyer added a singles league crown to her high school list of accomplishments during her senior campaign.
In the 3A Coastal Conference tournament, the Croatan No. 1 seed got a bye in the first round before besting West Carteret’s Abigail Kellis 6-0, 6-0 in the second.
She got past Dixon’s Morgan Wool 6-3, 6-4 in the third round and then defeated Olivia Terry of Dixon 6-4, 6-1 in the finals to capture the championship.
Meyer stood 12-0 at that point of the year.
She helped the Cougars finish 13-0 in dual team play in the regular season.
All but two of her matches in her senior year were won in straight sets. Meyer had to go into extra time to beat West Carteret’s Fletcher Worrell and Swansboro’s Annabelle Henderson on back-to-back days. She took a 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 win over Worrell, and a 6-0, 4-6, 10-7 victory over Henderson.
The Cougars went 11-0 in the Coastal Conference this season to run their unbeaten streak in league play to 36 matches and their conference championship streak to five.
Croatan hasn’t lost a league match since the end of the 2017 season.
Meyer joined Mia Raynor to win the Coastal 8 Conference doubles tournament crown last season, edging teammates Tayla Statham and Arianna Cope 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 in the championship final.
