BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls golf team continued nonconference play Thursday with a matchup versus Epiphany.
The Mariners took a 31-shot win over the Falcons at the Beaufort Club.
East’s Corrie Rose and Olivia Cox tied for medalist honor with each shooting 54 over nine holes. Carley Fulcher rounded out the top three for the Mariners with a 59.
Other scorers for East included Avary Scott with a 61, Lizzie Burch with a 65, Lucy Ramey with a 66 and Jessica Conway with a 70.
Lily Huber and McKenzie Bell tied for the top scores for Epiphany with each posting a 63.
East will travel to Bear Trail Golf Club on Thursday to take on South Lenoir in a nonconference tilt. The Mariners will begin 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference play on Monday, Sept. 12 at the Beaufort Club.
