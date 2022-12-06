GREENSBORO — The N.C. Soccer Coaches Association handed out plenty of honors to Croatan.
Seniors Gavin Beaupre, Danny Metcalf and Lane Hartman were named to the NCSCA 3A All-State Team.
Paul Payne received the 3A Assistant Coach of the Year.
Paul Slater was selected as the Region 4 Coach of the Year.
Ryan Berger and John Melton were also named to the 3A Region 4 Team, in addition to Beaupre, Metcalf and Hartman.
Beaupre and Metcalf were among the top scorers in the state, regardless of classification.
According to MaxPreps, Beaupre was tied for 17th with 20 assists and tied for 25th with 74 points. He led Croatan with 27 goals.
Metcalf was tied for 39th with 63 points and tied for 61st in assists with 13. He was second on the team with 25 goals.
Hartman proved to be a difference-maker in the midfield and scored four goals to go with three assists.
Berger and Melton shined in their sophomore seasons.
Berger led a defense that gave up just three goals in 10 league games. They also surrendered only 30 goals in 22 games.
Melton was third on the team in goals with 17 and added five assists.
Slater and Payne led the Cougars to a Coastal Conference championship and a trip to the regional semifinal of the state playoffs.
Croatan has won three straight league titles and advanced to at least the regional semifinal round for three consecutive seasons.
