The West Carteret junior varsity cheerleading team finishes as the state runner-up at the NCHSAA Invitational. Members of the team are, left to right, front row: Peyton Smith, Meredith Herbst, Emi Jo Kell, Maggie Davis, Sara Brown; back row: Kaylyn Hofer, Aubree Clarke, Carter Holden, Bri Smith. Not in the photo is Ella Caviness and Julissa Castillo. (Contributed photo)