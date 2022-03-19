OCEAN — The county boys lacrosse rivalry between Croatan and West Carteret saw a competitive match on Friday, with the Cougars eventually pulling away to a 16-6 victory.
The Patriots (0-2) led 2-1 midway through the first quarter and only trailed 5-3 late in the second. The Cougars improved to 4-1 with the win. They own an 11-0 edge over West in the series since both programs started in 2015, but Croatan coach George Benson can see the improvements across the county.
“It can’t be understated how much the program continues to improve year after year,” he said. “Kudos to the staff over there. And I really want to applaud the fan base for both schools. Everyone showed class tonight.”
Croatan wound up scoring three straight in the last four minutes of the second quarter to take an 8-3 lead into halftime. Two came off the stick of Drew DeGeorge and another from Graham Myers, who led the game with six total.
“We came out a little slow, passes weren’t connecting, and we weren’t playing to our strengths defensively,” Benson said. “We made a few adjustments, and the play picked up.”
West didn’t back down, scoring two of the first three goals in the second half and three of the first six. Those three goals came from Ford Jenkins, Braden Owen and Holden Brown. Jenkins scored three goals to lead the Patriots.
“They stepped up in energy (third),” West coach Zach Almand said. “I don’t know where they get it. They pull it out of somewhere and leave it all out there. I can’t express how proud of them I am.”
After the 3-3 draw to start the second half, Croatan tightened up and scored five straight to end the game. Almand noted the trouble his team had in clearing out the ball after repetitive Croatan attacks.
“We had terrible luck with groundballs,” he said. “There were seven field clears and three goals off of them. It’s tough to dig yourself out of that.”
Holden Brown scored two goals for West, while Luke Brown and Owen scored one goal apiece.
The Cougars had two notable scorers in Myers and Matej Roth, who slotted four goals and dished four more assists. Both players are part of a talented freshmen class that is making its mark across every scoresheet. Other freshmen standouts were DeGeorge with three goals, Asher Denham with one goal and two assists and David Contreras with two assists.
The Cougars also got a goal apiece from senior Nathanial Sylvester and junior Ethan Eifert.
Croatan came into the match with West fresh off a morale-boosting 13-10 win over New Bern on Wednesday. It was a sharp turnaround from the 15-6 loss to the Bears (2-3) on Feb. 28. Eleven of the 13 goals in the rematch came from freshmen, including three apiece from Denham and Contreras and two apiece from Myers and Roth.
“That was one of our best games ever (on Wednesday),” Benson said. “The first game for these freshmen here was against New Bern. That’s a big school with some big kids. I think they were a little intimidated. Then they turned around and played an incredible game to beat them.”
The Cougars will take a week off before hitting the road to Swansboro (4-3) next Friday.
The Patriots are still looking for their first win after two games, but the start they’ve had is already an improvement from last season’s 1-10 finish.
They were outscored an average of 15-4 in those games, while in the first two matches this season the team has been outdone an average of 13-6.
“It might be hard to see the good in a 10-goal loss like tonight, but it’s there,” Almand said. “We can see the growth. Take a look at the (10-6 loss to) Jacksonville (on March 10). We took 41 shots, and 27 were on goal. If their goalie doesn’t have an incredible night, who knows what happens.”
The top returners from last season are senior Brandon Mabe who had 13 goals, junior Chris Nebraski who had four goals and four assists, and Jenkins who tallied three goals and three assists. Goalie Jake Johnson is also back after making 141 saves as the starter last season.
Almand, who has been with the program since 2019, will have better numbers this season than he did last spring with 18 on the roster.
“Last year, we only had 12 guys on the team,” he said. “For two games, we only had one sub, and for two others, we didn’t have any. Doesn’t matter how much talent you have on the field, if you can’t give them a chance to rest, they’re not going to be successful.”
Part of the issue was visibility, namely the sport serving as an option for athletes who aren’t already committed to a team during the spring season. That issue is a universal one in the eastern part of the state where the sport is still relatively new.
“Luckily, it’s getting more popular,” Almand said. “We had three seniors last year who started and said they wished they had known the program was around because they just didn’t know or think about it. That’s what we’re fighting, and we’re gaining ground on that.”
Experience and coaching help will be big aids to the team this season. Last spring, only six of the 12 players on the team had experience playing lacrosse. This year, 15 of the 18 have experience. Almand will also get some help from four assistant coaches this season, allowing him to instill more complex schemes and hold more productive practices.
“It’s a huge leap in knowledge from last year,” Almand said. “It allows us to teach a lot more, and now that we have four assistants, gives me the chance to focus on position-specific things in practice.”
Next up for West is a visit to Swansboro on Tuesday. The Patriots will be home on Tuesday, March 29 for a rematch with Croatan.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret............ 2 1 3 0 - 6
Croatan.................... 3 5 5 3 - 16
West Carteret Croatan
16 Shots 40
7 Saves 5
6 Faceoffs 15
3 Penalties 3
Scoring Summary
C – Myers (Roth assist), 9:02, 1st.
WC – Jenkins (L. Brown assist), 8:24, 1st.
WC – H. Brown, 6:47, 1st.
C – Myers (Roth assist), 5:18, 1st.
C – Denham, 2:59, 1st.
C – Roth (Denham assist), 8:55, 2nd.
C – Myers (Roth assist), 8:42, 2nd.
WC – Jenkins, 5:41, 2nd.
C – DeGeorge, 4:48, 2nd.
C – DeGeorge (Denham assist), 3:39, 2nd.
C – Myers, 1:06, 2nd.
WC – Owen, 9:33, 3rd.
C – Roth, 8:28, 3rd.
WC – Jenkins, 8:05, 3rd.
C – DeGeorge, 6:11, 3rd.
C – Eifert, 5:06, 3rd.
WC – H. Brown, 4:00, 3rd.
C – Roth (Contreras assist), 3:12, 3rd.
C – Sylvester, 2:49, 3rd.
C – Myers, 9:53, 4th.
C – Myers (Roth assist), 7:56, 4th.
C – Roth, 4:42, 4th.
