ATLANTIC BEACH — West Carteret and Croatan used a cross country meet with Swansboro at Fort Macon on Wednesday as a tune-up for the N.C. Runners Invitational at Kernersville.
The weekend meet will take place on the state championship course where the two will each likely participate in the 3A competition on Nov. 6.
“Swansboro and Croatan both have strong teams,” West co-coach Larry Lewis said. “We just wanted to focus on getting out fast, racing and finishing strong. We weren't necessarily training thorough this race. Our goal and training is still focused on peaking the last several weeks of the season.”
West edged Croatan by a single point in the girls meet on the Patriots’ senior day, 33 to 34. Swansboro placed third with 57.
Swansboro’s Delaney Horton won the race in 21 minutes, 7 seconds.
West’s Eliza Craig Parker was the runner-up in 21:45.
Croatan’s Avah Beikirch and Navaya Zales took the next two spots with Beikirch finishing in 22:59 and Zales in 23:00.
“Since we have the Kernersville invitational this weekend, we used this race as a training day,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said. “We told Navaya to hold back with Avah, and Sam (Hall) and Janelle (Ketner) to go hard since they won’t be running this weekend. And everyone else make it a tempo run. We are very proud of how they finished. The girls knew that they still had some left in the tank, and that gives them confidence for this weekend.”
Hall placed eighth in 24:28, and Ketner was 14th in 25:39.
The Patriots captured the fifth through eighth spots with Sara Windsor timing in at 23:48, followed by Ansley Jones in 24:12 and Bella Counts in 24:16.
Croatan then filled the next five positions with Audrey Kirkwood clocking in at 24:42, followed by Ayla Zales, 24:48; Cameran Ladd, 24:49; Tessa McFarland, 24:49; and Emilie Hayes, 24:51.
Elaine Sherline of West rounded out the top 15 in 26:09.
Swansboro ran away with the boys meet, tallying 25 points. Croatan was next with 45, and West checked in with 57.
The Pirates grabbed the first three spots. Cesar Brawner won the meet in 18:03, Tristin Alvis followed in 19:02, and Joseph Brooks toed the line in 20:06.
West freshmen Seth Nelson in 20:24 and Chance McCubbin in 20:25 took fourth and fifth, respectively.
“The boys are young, and some of the freshmen are finally starting to show us something,” West co-coach Shelton Mayo said. “We feel like every race they are gaining valuable experience and getting better. Our boys and girls teams are learning so much week to week, and we are just trying to get healthy now that it is crunch time and close to championship season.”
Swansboro’s Trevor Martin was next in 20:33, and a seven pack of Croatan runners then crossed the line, including: Croft McLean, seventh, 20:34; Matthew Quispe, eighth, 20:35; Trey Austin, ninth, 20:36; Colten Rodriguez, 10th, 20:37; James Wallace, 11th, 20:38; Sean Manning, 12th, 20:38; and Tyrese Cone, 13th, 20:39.
Swansboro’s Brady Geddes, 20:41, and West’s Hunter Guthrie, 20:45, rounded out the top 15.
“It was our last race of the year at Fort Macon, and we just want to thank all the rangers for everything they do for the sport of running in Carteret County,” Mayo said. “They bought a clock for us to use for every race and they fire the canons to start the races, or are creative with muskets and other guns to start the races. I doubt anybody has a bigger starter pistol in the state to start a cross country race.”
