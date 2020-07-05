OCEAN — Most athletes use their junior and senior seasons to showcase their abilities, but Ethan Coleman didn’t get that chance.
The pitcher sustained a season-ending injury during the first game of his junior year, and then for his senior year, COVID-19 caused an early shutdown of the season. Despite all that, he’ll still suit up for Division III Brevard College in the fall.
“I was disappointed in the way the season ended, but that’s just the way it ended up going,” Coleman said. “I had a profile on (National Scouting Report), and Brevard took a look at it and expressed some interest. I’m excited.”
Coleman has already visited the mountainous campus twice, a refreshing change for him from the sand-covered shores of his hometown.
“I think I’m really going to enjoy it,” he said. “I’m not really a beach guy, so it’s something different. I like how small it is, how I won’t be just a number to the coaches. That’s what I’m used to at Croatan, so it won’t be a huge change.”
Before the 3-2 season ended for the Cougars, Coleman had made one start and struck out five through as many innings pitched with three earned runs allowed.
As a junior, for a team that went 8-15 overall and 4-6 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, Coleman struck out five through 4 2/3 innings with seven earned runs allowed. He also scored eight runs and stole five bases on offense. Coleman began playing varsity as a sophomore for a team that finished 14-9 overall and 12-2 in the conference, striking out nine through 13 2/3 innings with only six earned runs allowed.
“Last year, we were really counting on him to pitch a lot of innings,” Croatan baseball coach Josh Shaffer said. “He came up his sophomore year and really helped out on varsity. He overcame some adversity that would have made a lot of kids quit. He came back this year stronger than ever.”
Coleman’s primary position is pitching, but Shaffer sees an opening for him to play elsewhere if needed too.
“They may want him to play another position, such as outfield, but he can be a two-position player,” Shaffer said. “His biggest strength is throwing hard. But he’s also worked a lot on his mechanics, things that will translate really well to the next level.”
Coleman got one last chance to play baseball for his high school team in a Down East Wood Ducks-hosted game featuring eastern North Carolina high school grads. He participated in the game alongside his teammate, Aaron Keel. Coleman drew a walk in the bottom of the ninth inning and scored the game-tying run during an 11-run, final-inning comeback by his team, made up of players from Beaufort, Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties. The dramatic 21-20 win came against players from Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. The contest was played June 27 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston.
“It was crazy how everything happened this season, but how cool was it that these guys got a chance to play one more time in a Croatan uniform,” Shaffer said. “Both of the guys played really well, and represented Croatan well.”
Coleman will join a Brevard program that finished the 2020 season 3-15 overall before a statewide quarantine cut the season short.
