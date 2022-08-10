The health and safety of student-athletes is the most important issue in high school sports.
In the late summer days of the early “fall” season, a great emphasis is placed on guidelines for practicing in high heat and humidity.
A heightened effort is made to guard against heat illnesses, and rightly so.
In an effort to protect against this real threat, schools use wet bulb globe temperature to determine when practice is safe. The WBGT measures effects of temperature, humidity, wind speed and sunlight on the body and different numbers require different responses.
At 85-87.9, new or unconditioned athletes have reduced intensity practice and must change clothing. There are more frequent breaks for well-conditioned athletes. Cold or an ice immersion pool should be on site for practice, and there is a 5-minute water break every 20 minutes.
At 88-89.9, all athletes are under constant observation, and pads and equipment are removed. Cold or ice immersion pools should be on site for practice, and there is a 5-minute water break ever 15 minutes.
At 90 or above, all practices are suspended, and there are mandatory water breaks conducted during games.
It feels there may be some inconsistency with the last two guidelines, and the intent of these rules may not always end with the desired result.
Student-athletes aren’t allowed to play with pads or equipment at 88 or above, buy they’ll be required to in games? And they can’t practice at 90 or above, but they’ll be required to play games at 90 or above?
This being the case, how are those student-athletes supposed to get acclimated to playing in those conditions if they can’t practice in these conditions?
One imagines student-athletes struggling mightily during the first few games of the fall season after practicing without pads or equipment above 88 and going inside at every practice when the number goes above 90.
Schools are to be commended for making the health and safety of student-athletes paramount, but is it wise to throw student-athletes into brutally hot games after not practicing in those conditions?
Won’t their bodies and minds feel shock when they line up for real?
Will there be enough trainers on hand at games to deal with the aftermath of this policy?
It feels like there could possibly be a better balance to this approach.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.